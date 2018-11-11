In the AP poll, Michigan stayed at No. 4. Notre Dame stayed at No. 3 after beating Florida State 42-13, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 9 after beating Michigan State 26-6, Penn State rose five spots to No. 16 after beating Wisconsin 22-10 and Northwestern stayed at No. 24 after beating Iowa 14-10.

In the Amway Coaches Poll, Michigan stayed put at No. 4. Notre Dame stayed at No. 4, Ohio State fell one spot to No. 8 and Penn State jumped up five spots to No. 15.

Even though the Wolverines defeated the Scarlet Knights 42-7, Michigan fell in the S&P+ rankings one spot to No. 4 with Georgia jumping ahead of them. Notre Dame stayed at No. 6, Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 8, Penn State fell one spot to No. 13 and Wisconsin fell four spots to No. 17.

Michigan comes in at No. 4 in the CBS Power Rankings. In the Sagarin Rankings, Michigan stayed at No. 3. In ESPN’s FPI, Michigan stayed at No. 4.