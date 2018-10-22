Michigan Wolverines Football: Tackle James Hudson Leaves The Program
Michigan redshirt freshman right tackle James Hudson is leaving the program.
Hudson, in a battle to start early in the year, moved from defensive tackle last year and was making progress at the position.
"James has decided to leave the program and pursue a transfer," SID and U-M spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed.
Redshirt frosh Andrew Stueber took over when fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty went down at the end of Saturday's game at Michigan State.
"He's done a good job. He's progressing well," head coach Jim Harbaugh said of Stueber Monday. "He went a little bit ahead [of Hudson]. James dislocated a finger in the previous ball game, so Andrew had more reps, so he went ahead on the depth chart for this week."
Hudson said in spring it took convincing to move from defensive tackle, but he was all in, thinking he had an NFL future.
"There's nothing like getting after the quarterback. That's always fun, getting sacks and getting that reaction from the crowd," Hudson said. "But it takes a different type of player to protect the blind side of the quarterback. Being a left tackle, that's different. You have to have a different mentality as a football player.
"I think I have what it takes."
Hudson will have to sit out a year but will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school.
