Michigan redshirt freshman right tackle James Hudson is leaving the program.

Hudson, in a battle to start early in the year, moved from defensive tackle last year and was making progress at the position.

"James has decided to leave the program and pursue a transfer," SID and U-M spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed.

Redshirt frosh Andrew Stueber took over when fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty went down at the end of Saturday's game at Michigan State.

"He's done a good job. He's progressing well," head coach Jim Harbaugh said of Stueber Monday. "He went a little bit ahead [of Hudson]. James dislocated a finger in the previous ball game, so Andrew had more reps, so he went ahead on the depth chart for this week."