Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson is about to face Michigan State for the first time, and he might get one of his favorite fall camp targets back for the rivalry game.

Redshirt freshman Tarik Black is getting closer to returning after breaking his foot in camp, and Patterson said the passing game would be great either way.



"We've been gaining confidence every day at practice," Patterson said. "Having guys like [tight end] Nick [Eubanks] and Nico [Collins] and possibly Tarik back, it makes things that much better.

“It could be this week, could be next week or the week after that. I see him every day, and he's working his tail off to get better.”

Most of the time he’s in rehab, but he’s been moving around more and more.

Black broke his other foot in the third game last year. He was on track to lead the Wolverines in receiving at that point, having caught 11 passes for 149 yards.

"I see him every day, and every day he's improving," Collins said. "He’s out there running routes a little bit, trying to get his groove back. I feel like he's going to come back [soon]. It's been hurting him to sit. He wants to be back bad.

“He's doing his rehab. He's on the treadmill, and he looks pretty good. Hopefully he can come back soon … this week, hopefully. Next even better."

Michigan faces MSU Saturday, and then has a bye before coming back to face Penn State.