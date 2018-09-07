Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Three things we learned from the opener, two things we'd like to see more of and one prediction …

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THE OPENER WITH NOTRE DAME

The offensive line has a long way to go: It feels like we were sold a bill of goods on this group given that most folks close to it told us (and everyone else) that the line had improved. Despite Braylon Edwards’ criticism of Cesar Ruiz, he’s going to be good (eventually) at center. That was his first game, and it came against a solid defensive line.