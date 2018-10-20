Michigan at Michigan State

Date: Oct. 20, 2018

Site: Spartan Stadium (75,005); East Lansing, Mich.

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.

Television: Fox

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 81) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: U-M boasts a 69-36-5 all-time advantage over MSU and a 20-14-2 mark on the road in East Lansing, but the Spartans have won eight of the last 10 in the series … Since the Paul Bunyan Trophy was introduced with Michigan State joining the Big Ten in 1953, U-M’s series lead is 36-27-2 … Last week’s 38-13 victory over Wisconsin moved U-M into the top 10 of both national polls for the first time this year, listed No. 6 by the AP and No. 7 by the coaches … After its 21-17 victory at Penn State, MSU broke back into the AP Poll, where it is listed No. 24.