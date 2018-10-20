Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football: The Rundown — Michigan At Michigan State

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Michigan is a seven-point favorite over the Spartans.

Michigan at Michigan State

Date: Oct. 20, 2018

Site: Spartan Stadium (75,005); East Lansing, Mich.

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.

Television: Fox

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 81) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: U-M boasts a 69-36-5 all-time advantage over MSU and a 20-14-2 mark on the road in East Lansing, but the Spartans have won eight of the last 10 in the series … Since the Paul Bunyan Trophy was introduced with Michigan State joining the Big Ten in 1953, U-M’s series lead is 36-27-2 … Last week’s 38-13 victory over Wisconsin moved U-M into the top 10 of both national polls for the first time this year, listed No. 6 by the AP and No. 7 by the coaches … After its 21-17 victory at Penn State, MSU broke back into the AP Poll, where it is listed No. 24.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Previewing MSU With A Spartan Insider

Breaking Down Every Phase Of This Weekend's Michigan/MSU Matchup

Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Michigan State

Michigan Wolverines Football: The 3-2-1 — Michigan State Week

Michigan State's Defense To Challenge U-M

Inside the Numbers: Time Michigan, Not MSU, Plays Its Best In This Rivalry

What They're Saying: Michigan State Week

Wolverine Watch: Action Trumps Talk This Week

Michigan Wolverines Football: Pre-MSU Podcast - Doug Skene & Chris Balas

Michigan Wolverines Football: Ed Warinner's Michigan State Connection

Brandon Brown

By The Numbers: A Look Back At The Michigan/MSU Rivalry Through The Decades

Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors List - At Michigan State

Staff Picks: Michigan Wolverines Football At Michigan State

