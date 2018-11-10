Michigan at Rutgers

Date: Nov. 10, 2018

Site: HighPoint.com Stadium (52,454); Piscataway, N.J.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 207) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: This will be just the fifth meeting in the series between two of college football’s oldest programs; U-M holds a 3-1 advantage with three straight victories … Nine Wolverines hail from the state of New Jersey, including starting offensive linemen Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Cesar Ruiz and Jon Runyan Jr.; defensive linemen Michael Dwumfour, Rashan Gary and Ron Johnson; and safety Brad Hawkins … U-M is ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, as well as the AP and coaches’ polls.