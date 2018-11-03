Michigan vs. Penn State

Date: Nov. 3, 2018

Site: Michigan Stadium (107,601); Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 3:45 p.m.

Television: Fox

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 196) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: U-M boasts a 13-8 all-time advantage over the Nittany Lions, including a 7-3 mark against Penn State at Michigan Stadium … Four Wolverines hail from Pennsylvania — junior linebacker Khaleke Hudson, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich and walk-on wideout Jack Young … Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich was a four-year letterman and All-American co-captain for Penn State from 1982-85 … Michigan ranks No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, while PSU checks in at No. 14.