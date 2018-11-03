Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-03 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: The Rundown — Michigan vs. Penn State

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Zo9pv1bjksrrivkdthup
Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite over Penn State.

Michigan vs. Penn State

Date: Nov. 3, 2018

Site: Michigan Stadium (107,601); Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 3:45 p.m.

Television: Fox

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 196) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: U-M boasts a 13-8 all-time advantage over the Nittany Lions, including a 7-3 mark against Penn State at Michigan Stadium … Four Wolverines hail from Pennsylvania — junior linebacker Khaleke Hudson, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich and walk-on wideout Jack Young … Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich was a four-year letterman and All-American co-captain for Penn State from 1982-85 … Michigan ranks No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, while PSU checks in at No. 14.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Penn State Preview

Ydg0duim9zfymxdigcgf
Associated Press

Michigan Football: Previewing Penn State With A Nittany Lion Insider

Tnbuyho83yoq7jd2idcm
AP Images

Michigan Wolverines Football Keys To The Game: Penn State

Zy0ehcfy3wrc466kh1gn
Steve Manuel/Blue White Illustrated

Breaking Down Every Phase Of The Penn State/Michigan Game

Uzu3kwht0j4feo0kjo85

Videos: Jim Harbaugh, Players Look Ahead To Penn State Matchup

Kdn9hgloc35ngd5a5iyf
Brandon Brown

Michigan Wolverines Football: James Franklin Talks Michigan

Vo85jeqniiqmgfasu1bn

Michigan Wolverines Football: Chase Winovich's 'Revenge Tour'

Cf7dlqzyluygkiaaixml
Lon Horwedel

Wolverine Watch: Next Stop On The Revenge Tour Is Penn State

C7iie5b3thykl0ym09ll
Lon Horwedel

Michigan Wolverines Football, The 3-2-1: Franklin On U-M’s ‘Holding,’ More

Szluslk6mmzqffh1epbp
Getty Images

Lavert Hill — 'Coach Brown Told Us To Make [The Penn State Game] Personal'

Gle1cpamr2h7iqtrmfpt
AP Images

Michigan Wolverines Football: What They're Saying Penn State Week

Jxcdlqszyshh4qnfjlhm

Michigan Football Podcast: PA Sports' Jed Donahue With John Borton

Zdwfixuyl2m5xqwaaouh
Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Talks Patterson, PSU & More

Sgnvyhs06e2nrczqno1d
Lon Horwedel

Michigan Wolverines Football: Players Haven’t Forgotten PSU’s 2017 Antics

Owwp6yrrr1bbd7zpth4r
USA Today

Inside the Numbers: Karan Higdon Should Have Milestone Game vs. Penn State

Myhyluktiprkqxyf5g5s

By The Numbers: How Michigan Has Fared Following Its Last 10 Bye Weeks

Drlxpuuzoiqfuulr5tij
AP Images

Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors List - Penn State

E404hpba1epldjbwe6ga
Gene Williams, Warchant.com

Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Penn State

Pkr6fq282h5kjov9r9it

---

