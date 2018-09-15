After Michigan demolished WMU, 49-3, last Saturday, the Wolverines will turn their attention to SMU and should be able to recreate similar result. Going up against a weak SMU squad should allow the Michigan staff to build confidence, and perhaps even allow second-string youngsters (such as freshman left tackle Jalen Mayfield and redshirt freshman right tackle James Hudson) to experience valuable game reps.

Michigan vs. SMU

Date: Sep. 15, 2018

Site: Michigan Stadium (107,601); Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: This will mark the second meeting between the two schools, following a 27-16 Wolverine win in 1963 at The Big House … U-M has gone 24-5-1 against the teams that currently make up the American Athletic Conference, most recently defeating Cincinnati, 36-14, last season … Michigan currently checks in at No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 22 in the Coaches’ Poll … SMU enters the contest with an 0-2 mark, losing 46-23 to North Texas and 42-12 to No. 15 TCU.