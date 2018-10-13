Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-13 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: The Rundown — Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Michigan is a 10-point favorite over the Badgers.

Wisconsin never loses by double digits but they're 10-point underdogs for tonight's game inside Michigan Stadium. The Badgers are always solid but they have some weaknesses that really seem to play into Michigan's strengths. Jim Harbaugh and his boys need a marquee win on a big stage and they'll get their chance tonight.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Date: Oct. 13, 2018

Site: Michigan Stadium (107,601); Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Television: ABC

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: Michigan and Wisconsin meet for the 67th time, with the Wolverines holding a 50-15-1 lead in the all-time series … U-M’s advantage is 23-6 at Michigan Stadium (28-7 in Ann Arbor) … This will be the ninth time both are ranked by the Associated Press, the home team checks in at 12th, while the visitors enter 15th … Michigan is 6-2 in such contests, including 4-0 at home … The coaches list U-M at 13th and UW at 10th … This will be just the sixth kickoff ever at Michigan Stadium after 5 p.m., the Wolverines are 4-1 in the previous five and 31-25 overall in all night games … The matchup between the Big Ten rivals has happened once before at night — U-M won in Madison 34-17 in 1986.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Previewing Wisconsin With A Badger Insider

Hxbheremoxiojxjquv4f

Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Wisconsin

Z9bzoegrrzupardqf6a8

Breaking Down Every Phase Of This Weekend's Wisconsin/Michigan Game

Uzlp5sxaaphqc8rdyyk8

Michigan Wolverines Football: The 3-2-1 – Wisconsin Week

Eu2xt4dkgzrzjqz3oa30

Michigan Wolverines Football: Wisconsin's Defense Depth To Be Tested

Ap3ol2sflrlbk9gxsecc
Dan Sanger

Inside the Numbers: Michigan's OL Will Protect Patterson vs. Wisconsin

Zyhzorfgfx3jjne3bsl7
Brandon Brown

Wolverine Watch: U-M Stands More Ready To Bust The Badgers

Dwlxpimyn2whyju4yujs
Lon Horwedel

Michigan Football Videos: Mike Zordich, Jay Harbaugh Preview Wisconsin

Vevmentlkko7bqodnlvu
Brandon Brown

Videos: Four Players Discuss Primetime Showdown With Wisconsin This Weekend

Codgnhodbwitffmhgeyw
Brandon Brown

Michigan Wolverines Football: Chase Winovich Wants Wisconsin To Test Him

Nnuwm4im7s2xrv9y9ikr

What They're Saying: Wisconsin Week

Kv3avpgfhdt3qoo5a9rg

Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson Has Improved Offense

Erog1mvdighndotnzirw
Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Recruiting: Cornell Wheeler Gives Wisconsin Prediction

Fx2pc7bmvidosqanm7da
Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors List - Wisconsin

Lpz8pkz9ozmyd5jiumwl
Brandon Brown

By The Numbers: Home Games Against Top-25 Foes Have Yielded Mixed Results

Jxrz4p6ovedylbvf3jzh
Lon Horwedel

Desmond Howard On Being Back In Ann Arbor — 'It Reenergizes My Soul'

Nswyv7lgnx3xjcb1ndc6

Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Wisconsin

D7lglfcl9nhxuq3oxk26
Tahb3etzvq3cvo5ft9jf

---

