Wisconsin never loses by double digits but they're 10-point underdogs for tonight's game inside Michigan Stadium. The Badgers are always solid but they have some weaknesses that really seem to play into Michigan's strengths. Jim Harbaugh and his boys need a marquee win on a big stage and they'll get their chance tonight.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Date: Oct. 13, 2018

Site: Michigan Stadium (107,601); Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Television: ABC

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: Michigan and Wisconsin meet for the 67th time, with the Wolverines holding a 50-15-1 lead in the all-time series … U-M’s advantage is 23-6 at Michigan Stadium (28-7 in Ann Arbor) … This will be the ninth time both are ranked by the Associated Press, the home team checks in at 12th, while the visitors enter 15th … Michigan is 6-2 in such contests, including 4-0 at home … The coaches list U-M at 13th and UW at 10th … This will be just the sixth kickoff ever at Michigan Stadium after 5 p.m., the Wolverines are 4-1 in the previous five and 31-25 overall in all night games … The matchup between the Big Ten rivals has happened once before at night — U-M won in Madison 34-17 in 1986.