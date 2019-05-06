The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 6
Tweets of the day
Another eventful day in Cape Town, where the Wolverines had a full itinerary, including a powerful visit to Robben Island and a fun way to finish the day - rugby!#UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/rYhvj1wTrn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
Wondering what we've been up to in South Africa? 🇿🇦— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
Let us show you...#UbuntuBlue » https://t.co/kGazfYgt9M pic.twitter.com/HvWBKBvcvH
In the afternoon, we spent time by the waterfront before heading to Cape Town University for a rugby clinic with a local youth team, as well as the South Africa national team, the @Springboks!#UbuntuBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Qm2WGCnlk4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
1st/2nd pic - Standing in Nelson Mandela’s cell...no more than 10x10, for 18 years, incredibly moving...his resolve/fortitude, more than a special man— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 5, 2019
3rd pic - Our tour guide who was formerly a political prisoner on Robben Island, standing in his own cell with us #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/F1NO6ib57B
My favorite picture so far...— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 5, 2019
SR Captain OL Ben Bredeson walking/talking about this experience on Robben Island with midyear FR DL Mazi Smith...epitomizes what this trip is all about #UbuntuBlue #MoreThanFootball FA〽️ILY pic.twitter.com/4jeNicmgFa
So cool to be able to design for this and actually see it come to life here in Cape Town, South Africa! #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/9zdcOfpVJR— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 5, 2019
In 2 days this trip has touched everyone in our program! I hope the impact we feel inspires those we share these memories with! #GoBlue〽️ ✊🏽🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/VpEwCbXzLx— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 5, 2019
Another day in 🇿🇦, another series of special memories.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
Our morning began with a ferry ride to a World Heritage Site, Robben Island. The island is known for housing Nelson Mandela for 18 of his 27 years in prison, but has held those isolated and banished by society for centuries. pic.twitter.com/Wjis4cqC31
National Anthems https://t.co/eaS4ALryVZ— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 5, 2019
Part 2 https://t.co/Kv2jd6oyt6— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 5, 2019
Sport is about more than what happens on the playing field. This old truth was underlined yet again on Sunday afternoon in CT, where a bunch of Boks and @Blitzboks rubbed shoulders with the @UMichFootball team from the USA. Read all about it here: https://t.co/l2jeQonGQC pic.twitter.com/ekAkUy2Szq— Springboks (@Springboks) May 5, 2019
Shea Patterson was extremely efficient for Michigan last season and will look to repeat that success this year. pic.twitter.com/1gigQUgbPF— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 6, 2019
Duncan Robinson's (@D_Bo20) sharpshooting PROWESS from all over the floor helped him prove he belongs in the @NBA.@umichbball ↗️ @SFSkyforce ↔️ @MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/ybJLpGOcft— NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 5, 2019
Duncan Robinson (@D_Bo20) is featured in today's #AllGLeague profile!— NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 5, 2019
🏆 #AllGLeague 3rd Team & Rookie Team
🏀 21.4 PPG | 4.3 RPG | 3 APG
⭐️2nd in #NBAGLeague in 3PM (157) & 3P% (48.3%)
✅Two-Way Contract Converted To Standard #NBA Pact@umichbball ↗️ @SFSkyforce ↔️ @MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/AnKu4TS5Yl
Robben Island South Africa , learning first hand the history of this amazing region and those who fought to change it. #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/0Jbf57Cd7V— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 5, 2019
It started with the pout of the box hiring of the coach when nobody thought it was possible, @seisenb. And requires the support of people like you and others working together! https://t.co/nqGy8MRa3P— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) May 5, 2019
May 6, 2019
Nike EYBL All-Atlanta: 2nd Team 🥈— D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) May 6, 2019
Scooby Johnson 🏀 The Family Detroit (MI)
ATL stats: 18.5 PPG, 52.9 FG%, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.2 SPG (4-0)
READ 👇🏽https://t.co/JehEflxEdE @TheFamily_bball @scoobycm35 pic.twitter.com/N3MXGyfhXg
"For today, goodbye. For tomorrow, good luck. And forever, #GoBlue!" 🎓— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 5, 2019
(📷: https://t.co/ul3Otfjnpw) pic.twitter.com/osvntF7S1U
Ballgame. For the 21st time in the last 28 years, and 11th in the last 12, Michigan has won the Big Ten softball championship.— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) May 5, 2019
B1G CHAMPS AGAIN! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o2UVJ0jbw3— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 5, 2019
Dry, warm and all smiles. 2019 #B1GSoftball Champs! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1vERDku1Wj— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 5, 2019
Michigan completes another series sweep & #GoBlue has now won 11 straight games 〽️ pic.twitter.com/aQnZ3ncTXj— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 5, 2019
The reaction when you make your first-ever NCAA Tournament and then realize you are HOSTING!!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/HsrY2l904n— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) May 6, 2019
We are 𝙃𝙊𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂‼️— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) May 6, 2019
Michigan earns the No. 8 overall seed in its 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕-𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 bid to the NCAA Tournament and will play the winner of Jacksonville/Mercer Friday night!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Q4n2Facx7y
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Sights and Sounds From Sunday in South Africa
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Camp Series Recap — New Jersey
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football, the 3-2-1: On the Wolverines Heading Into Summer
• ESPN: Michigan Players Visit Prison Where Mandela Held
• Daniel Dash, The Michigan Daily: Michigan Secures Outright 2019 Big Ten Softball Title
