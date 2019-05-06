News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Josh Gattis served as Alabama's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach last season. (Josh Gattis' Twitter Account)

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

In two days, this trip has touched everyone in our program! I hope the impact we feel inspires those we share these memories with!
— Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Twitter

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Sights and Sounds From Sunday in South Africa

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Camp Series Recap — New Jersey

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football, the 3-2-1: On the Wolverines Heading Into Summer

• ESPN: Michigan Players Visit Prison Where Mandela Held

• Daniel Dash, The Michigan Daily: Michigan Secures Outright 2019 Big Ten Softball Title

