The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 7
U-M on TV
What: Michigan State at Michigan
Sport: Baseball
When: 6:00 PM
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
Michigan saw every inch of Cape Town on the team's final day in the city, from the beaches at sea level to 3,500 feet above it.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 7, 2019
Check THIS out. 👇#UbuntuBlue 〽️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/jv9h0u1YfD
And we finished up with water sports and beach games before checking out the Cape of Good Hope.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 6, 2019
We even ran into some Ostriches down by the water! #UbuntuBlue 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ytzXiP6qQA
We're wrapping up our final day in Cape Town, and it's been a fun one.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 6, 2019
Our morning began on Table Mountain, one of the New 7 Natural Wonders of the World!#UbuntuBlue 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WCADgDEJFx
Day 3 has started off on a “high” note! Table Mountain ⛰ 🇿🇦 #UbuntuBlue #GoBlue #MichiganDifference pic.twitter.com/tPgXszb1zN— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) May 6, 2019
Hotel views! ONLY AT @UMichFootball #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/b5uxIC15KX— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 6, 2019
Worth repeating: These overseas trips Michigan does with its football team are a great idea. A truly educational experience. More programs flush with cash should do this.https://t.co/0hJDvH6tzK— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) May 6, 2019
New places, new faces, and new friends.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 6, 2019
Teaching the game we love wherever we go!
🇿🇦#UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/3kbaRloxiw
We really did all of this (and way more) in a single day. #UbuntuBlue 🇿🇦〽️🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/2oeX8q4AcD— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 6, 2019
2 guys from McKeesport standing on top of a mountain in South Africa...We’ve come a long way (both figuratively and literally)...so proud of @KhalekeHudson and can’t wait for next season...HIT MAN COMING! #UbuntuBlue #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/bkSPxFwPtx— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 6, 2019
Hard to put today in 4 pictures...— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 6, 2019
1/2. On top of Table Mountain (windy with Shea off to the side ready to grab me🤣)...New 7 Wonders of Nature
3. Penguin Colony at Boulders Beach
4. Powerboat ride around Hout Bay
Trip of a lifetime and we haven’t been on safari yet #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/OtyDxVHLCB
Me and my guy @grant_newsome just enjoying a trip of a lifetime!! Not even close to done and the most beautiful place I have ever been! #TheMichiganDifference is real! 〽️🔵… https://t.co/Zbc05XPDMU— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 6, 2019
Thank you @UMichFootball for one of the coolest days of my life. 💯— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) May 6, 2019
My go-to March Madness GIF. https://t.co/qeKizfCkZw pic.twitter.com/5TTraWkmmY— Teddy Tran (@TeddyJTran) May 7, 2019
Who was ranked ahead of Devin Bush? https://t.co/pN2QUOAfOu— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) May 6, 2019
Eight @UMichAthletics teams have been recognized by the NCAA with APR Public Recognition Awards. https://t.co/uJbXHBsgxJ— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 6, 2019
I will be committing at the Adidas All American Game January 4th 🤭#3StripeLife @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/Q80XKjm4SL— Jalen Berger (@JalenBerger) May 6, 2019
Wolverines Announce Annual @DekersClub Awards#GoBluehttps://t.co/6vXROHkWnI— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 6, 2019
Coaching Third: Honoring the Impactful Man Who Inspired Two U-M Coacheshttps://t.co/hUBNgSIqPW #GoBlue #StrikeoutALS @ECUBaseball @KendallRogers @tedcahill @NCAACWS pic.twitter.com/ZFL5AYzuIf— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 6, 2019
Get an inside look at the technology that drives @umichbaseball's hitters, and changes the game for the Wolverines. #GoBlue#ThisIsMichigan x @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/TBi1shkQy4— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 7, 2019
