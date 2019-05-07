News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Aliedfdfe1h6hn5zukzm
Monday was Michigan's final day in Cape Town. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

U-M on TV

What: Michigan State at Michigan

Sport: Baseball

When: 6:00 PM

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s a whole different life experience, and to be able to experience it together makes it that much more special. It might correlate to making us that much better on the field.”
— Senior quarterback Shea Patterson, discussing the South Africa trip while standing on top of Table Mountain (which overlooks the city of Cape Town).

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Frank Clark & Blake Countess Land With new Teams; More on NFL Wolverines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Are Collins & Peoples-Jones the Big Ten's Best Returning Receiving duo?

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Involved With Another VanSumeren

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

• Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Ranking With the Stars: Devin Bush

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}