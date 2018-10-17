The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
We know there's a really big game Saturday.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 16, 2018
We know Paul Bunyan is on your mind.
But all we need is 2.5 minutes of your time to deliver a great look at @UMichFootball's easy win vs. Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/CndXecc7vg
U-M holds a 69-36-5 edge in the all-time series with MSU and a 36-27-2 advantage in the 65 games played for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 15, 2018
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/ZNc0fBit0B#GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/zEvarECvJA
The outlet with the most Wolverines on its midseason All-American watch list:— Chad Shepard (@UMShep) October 16, 2018
Ben Bredeson
Devin Bush
Chase Winovich (also named by ESPN)#GoBlue https://t.co/eCgrmbYB8W
It was an honor to meet the legendary Desmond Howard last weekend.😅〽️🐐 pic.twitter.com/mOJ1gXCAFK— G5 (@gilesjackson__) October 16, 2018
Nos. 6-10 on the PFF Top 25 – for the full 25 and their movement from last week ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/LgW6uTYyXO pic.twitter.com/kvCxGBD2Kf— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2018
It is baaaacckk!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 16, 2018
🤳 Selfie 🤳 Night RETURNS with 〽️🏀 on Monday, Oct. 29th at Crisler Center!
5:30 pm - Doors open
6:00 pm - Intros
6:10 pm - Practice Begins
6:50 pm - 3-Point Contest
7:00 pm - 📸 Selfies
7:45 pm - Event Ends
Info: https://t.co/s2fSntkre7#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/dBrgx09RhY
Looking to check out U-M alum @GRIII and the @DetroitPistons this season? Alumni Association members can get up to a 20% discount on tickets to home games with #GoBlueRewards. https://t.co/ZLFCZViJaP— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 16, 2018
Coach Jack was delighted to talk with @PatrickRenna about the 25th anniversary of The Sandlot and how he actually lived the movie!— PodcastOneSportsNet (@PC1Sportsnet) October 16, 2018
Listen to @CoachJim4UM on the @AEDPodcast here: https://t.co/XTZjYHyvxu pic.twitter.com/JPljGHYUnh
Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) plays for Michigan, his "brothers" and to seize the moment. But when he looks in the mirror on game day mornings, he has to also be accountable to himself. And he goes about doing just that.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 16, 2018
STORY » https://t.co/7Sw6HN3byG#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4btwoQX8So
Team photo day! #goblue pic.twitter.com/Z7o2KE8ha4— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 16, 2018
Preseason rankings from @InterMat:— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) October 16, 2018
125: Mattin - 14
133: Micic - 2
157: Pantaleo - 3
165: Massa - 5
174: Amine - 3
184: Embree - 14
197: Striggow - 17
TEAM: No. 5 pic.twitter.com/XH9Zcmmc7y
Michigan men remain in the @USTFCCCA National Coaches' Poll after #WiscoPreNats— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) October 16, 2018
Checking in at No. 27 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3pwES4jKNM
Movin' on up! Wolverine women are up to No. 7 in the latest @USTFCCCA National Coaches' Poll after a big run at #WiscoPreNats#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nqagrlV8X7— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) October 16, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Patterson, 3 Other Players Talk MSU and What the Rivalry Means to Them
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views — Jim Harbaugh, MSU Week
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Brandon Peters is Still No. 3
• Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Four Players Make Midseason All-American List
• RotoWire Staff, CBSSports: Knicks' Trey Burke Named Starting Point Guard
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook