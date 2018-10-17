"I could not have been more impressed with our fans. It was loud when it needed to be and it was quiet when we needed to be. Everyone put their cell phone lights on in the third or fourth quarter and seeing our guys feed off it was amazing. It really does make a difference knowing someone is ready to cheer and yell for you. We had a lot of recruits in town and were on campus with them from about 9 AM — we went to GameDay, the team hotel and then The Brown Jug for lunch and it was packed inside. Everywhere we went, fans could not wait until 7:30. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. Our recruits’ feedback was amazing — when you drive down beforehand and see the tailgates and the parking lots packed, it makes you realize there's no way there was a better atmosphere anywhere in the entire country."

— Michigan recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek, on how electric the atmosphere was around Ann Arbor on Saturday.