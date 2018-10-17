Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Lddmkkbhnx9soyxfa6au
Chase Winovich and Devin Bush were each named midseason All-Americans by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I could not have been more impressed with our fans. It was loud when it needed to be and it was quiet when we needed to be. Everyone put their cell phone lights on in the third or fourth quarter and seeing our guys feed off it was amazing. It really does make a difference knowing someone is ready to cheer and yell for you. We had a lot of recruits in town and were on campus with them from about 9 AM — we went to GameDay, the team hotel and then The Brown Jug for lunch and it was packed inside. Everywhere we went, fans could not wait until 7:30. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. Our recruits’ feedback was amazing — when you drive down beforehand and see the tailgates and the parking lots packed, it makes you realize there's no way there was a better atmosphere anywhere in the entire country."
— Michigan recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek, on how electric the atmosphere was around Ann Arbor on Saturday.
Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Patterson, 3 Other Players Talk MSU and What the Rivalry Means to Them

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views — Jim Harbaugh, MSU Week

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Brandon Peters is Still No. 3

• Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Four Players Make Midseason All-American List

• RotoWire Staff, CBSSports: Knicks' Trey Burke Named Starting Point Guard

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}