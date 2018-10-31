The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 31
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Michigan leads the nation in total defense and pass defense.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 30, 2018
The Wolverines have held seven of eight opponents to their lowest yardage total of the season.
GAME NOTES » https://t.co/emo44B8vFK#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZAwcStd0AB
.@dpeoplesjones plays with fire and passion. He has the faith to do special things.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 30, 2018
STORY » https://t.co/Nz3jdqvo08#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/O5D3Ys8Ka5
The first @CFBPlayoff rankings dropped tonight, and four @B1Gfootball teams made the Top 25.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2018
Will at least one B1G team be in the Top 4 come Playoff time? pic.twitter.com/iIH30N7v0D
Michigan is No. 5 in the first CFP rankings, which is 5 spots better than Ohio State and LOL spots better than Michigan State.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) October 30, 2018
Don’t forget about Harlan Huckleby!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 30, 2018
Huck could pick ‘em up & lay ‘em down with the best of them! pic.twitter.com/JRbUbcIglg
Want a behind-the-scenes look at Michigan Stadium? Join us this Sunday for our final Big House Tour of 2018. https://t.co/PX95qlt7oe— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 30, 2018
🎥 YOST BUILT: Sweepin’ the Saints#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fKTCUIZcQR— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 31, 2018
In yet another honor for the place U-M calls home, Ann Arbor was recently named one of the best places to raise a family. https://t.co/jYn9gLMYhP— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 30, 2018
Mike McGuire named 2018 Big Ten Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year, a unanimous selection after helping @UMichTrack earn its third straight #B1GXC Championship. pic.twitter.com/9nIYxezDOZ— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) October 30, 2018
🏅 #B1GXC Awards! 🏅— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) October 30, 2018
Anne Forsyth is the Freshman of the Year
Mike McGuire is the Coach of the Year
STORY: https://t.co/67DFZsnYRL pic.twitter.com/Jhl5R4bLBD
Michigan at Indiana tomorrow night 🏐✈️— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) October 30, 2018
Info » https://t.co/C2xMPgXMRu pic.twitter.com/aDnQzEqqiY
🔟 to go!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 30, 2018
👌 with @nicolemunger10 #goblue pic.twitter.com/x36ph2aieK
Anne Forsyth and head coach Mike McGuire of @UMichTrack earn 2018 Big Ten Women's Cross Country Individual Awards. #B1GXC https://t.co/Glxy1nVN01— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) October 30, 2018
The newly minted 3x defending #B1GXC champion Wolverine women hold steady at No. 7 in the country in the latest @USTFCCCA National Poll#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4OdEPJmtRx— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) October 30, 2018
After a narrow 4th-place finish at the #B1GXC Championships, the Michigan men remain No. 27 in the country in the latest @USTFCCCA National Poll#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qQEvnLOWIX— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) October 30, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Kwity Paye, Josh Metellus and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 5 in Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Players Haven't Forgotten PSU's 2017 Antics
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star Walker Kessler to Visit, More
• Chris Peterson, FanSided.com: Michigan Football: Is Don Brown More Valuable Than Jim Harbaugh?
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook