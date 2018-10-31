Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 31

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan was blown out at Penn State last season, 42-13.
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We still remember the fourth quarter last year at Penn State — there were five seconds left in the game and they had their players in, and ran that last play. We just put that in our back pockets and have remembered how they disrespected us every single day since. We want to come out and show them who we are this year."
— Sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye, on last season's Michigan/Penn State matchup.
Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Kwity Paye, Josh Metellus and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 5 in Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Players Haven't Forgotten PSU's 2017 Antics

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star Walker Kessler to Visit, More

• Chris Peterson, FanSided.com: Michigan Football: Is Don Brown More Valuable Than Jim Harbaugh?

