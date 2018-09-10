The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 10
Tweets of the day
Go Blue〽️ @FBCoachDBrown @Thee_Matty_D @CoachJim4UM @CoachGMattison pic.twitter.com/3qBDeKF8tZ— Mike morris (@Mikemoris87) September 9, 2018
It's late, but you're going to want to read the interview with new #Michigan commit Mike Morris. The kid dishes on a ton — Devin Bush Sr., Greg Mattison, Rashan Gary, the strength staff, his earrings, his more-than-two-year FSU pledge and more.https://t.co/poeqcK0frH pic.twitter.com/7KMleGGgaO— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) September 10, 2018
Commitment No. 2 is in for #Michigan tonight. Three-star 2020 tight end Nick Patterson, younger brother of Shea Patterson, has committed to the Wolverines.https://t.co/1QBDKAZw6q pic.twitter.com/RoSyJoLseJ— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) September 10, 2018
New #Michigan DE commit Mike Morris marks the second commit in the 2019 class from the state of Florida. WR George Johnson is also from Fla. Two of U-Ms captains (Higdon & Bush) are from Florida as well.— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) September 10, 2018
The Wolverine defense appears to be back and snarling, stingy once again.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 10, 2018
Dinner with my beautiful daughter @livryak in the B-N! #teamyaklich pic.twitter.com/j61rt9CgQ6— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) September 10, 2018
More 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/vEe3aJMlnq— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) September 10, 2018
Great team win today! There’s no better feeling than taking that field with my brothers— jbooty (@JakeButtTE) September 10, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michael Morris Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Nick Patterson Goes Blue
• TheWolverine Staff: Michigan Football Sunday Night Chat
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Experts Weigh in on U-M's 49-3 win
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Postgame Podcast With Doug Skene
