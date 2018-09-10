Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 10

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Michigan picked up a huge commitment Sunday night when four-star defensive end Michael Morris flipped from Florida State.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I had been praying on in for a while. I felt like I knew but didn’t want to say anything. I’ve been praying over it and have been getting signs — it just seemed like it was right in my face. I kept asking myself what I was going to do but I felt it in my heart. I looked at it in depth and pursued what I felt like God was showing me. I would have conversations with my parents and we were already in love with the school, so coming out with it was just like confirmation of everything."
— Four-star defensive end Michael Morris, on his commitment to Michigan last night.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michael Morris Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Nick Patterson Goes Blue

• TheWolverine Staff: Michigan Football Sunday Night Chat

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Experts Weigh in on U-M's 49-3 win

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Postgame Podcast With Doug Skene

{{ article.author_name }}