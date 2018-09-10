"I had been praying on in for a while. I felt like I knew but didn’t want to say anything. I’ve been praying over it and have been getting signs — it just seemed like it was right in my face. I kept asking myself what I was going to do but I felt it in my heart. I looked at it in depth and pursued what I felt like God was showing me. I would have conversations with my parents and we were already in love with the school, so coming out with it was just like confirmation of everything."

— Four-star defensive end Michael Morris, on his commitment to Michigan last night.