{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Giles Jackson became Michigan's third commitment in two days.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Guys aren’t confused anymore and everybody knows what they need to do. [Last year's center, Pat] Kugler had to tell everyone what they needed to do on every play, but now our assignments are more logical. Guys would make mistakes last season and not know what they did wrong."
— Redshirt sophomore center Stephen Spanellis yesterday afternoon.
Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Giles Jackson Goes Blue

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: What we Learned From the Players Today

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Harbaugh, 4 Players Address the Media

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Thoughts on Jim Harbaugh's Monday Comments

• Jeff Goodman, Watchstadium.com: Jeff Goodman's 2018-19 College Basketball Preseason top 25 Rankings

---

