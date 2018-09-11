The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 11
Tweets of the day
#Michigan is up to 22 commits in the 2019 class with the commitment of 3-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson.https://t.co/LswEbb47hO pic.twitter.com/gt5VogkPRK— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) September 10, 2018
CO〽️〽️ITTED... #Goonsquad19 pic.twitter.com/WJfK4YLCd0— G-Man 5 (@gilesjackson__) September 10, 2018
THIS JUST IN: Michigan's game vs. Nebraska will kick off at Noon ET next Saturday (9/22) on FS1. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/M1mcaWOePP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 10, 2018
#GoBlue #〽️otivate pic.twitter.com/KCqLLJozVD— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) September 10, 2018
No. 2️⃣2️⃣— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 10, 2018
67 yards. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/58HUw3OF22
STILL the WINNINGEST program in college football. 〽️🏈#GoBlue | #WINNINGEST pic.twitter.com/KrKlVvlXSo— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 10, 2018
U-M ranks No. 2 in Forbes’ annual ranking of top public universities — up two spots from No. 4 in 2017.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 10, 2018
We are happy to represent @UMich! #GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/917Qaeut7Z
Beautiful night for baseball albeit not the most ideal recruiting trip ball park for a Cub fan but representing for @JohnBeilein in the STL. #arethecubswinning? pic.twitter.com/1SW5oGQ4pG— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) September 11, 2018
“Family Is Not An Important Thing, It’s Everything..”— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) September 11, 2018
💙 pic.twitter.com/a7OvsgJT0X
Still need tickets for our annual Homecoming Tailgate? This is your LAST chance for early-bird pricing. Get your tickets before prices increase! https://t.co/4G2Y6afYPC— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 10, 2018
We were thrilled to have Wolverine alum Courtney Reid, a First Team All-American in 2000, provide the honorary pass back at yesterday's Cardiac Awareness Game. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/n4oil4DZwS— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) September 10, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Giles Jackson Goes Blue
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: What we Learned From the Players Today
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Harbaugh, 4 Players Address the Media
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Thoughts on Jim Harbaugh's Monday Comments
• Jeff Goodman, Watchstadium.com: Jeff Goodman's 2018-19 College Basketball Preseason top 25 Rankings
---
