Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 12

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

N4e6ezsjusidusrhph6v
Fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush has no interest in pursuing an NFL career, and instead wants to be a pilot in the military.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

" [Redshirt freshman offensive tackle] James Hudson played well on the line, and [freshman] Jalen Mayfield did an excellent job at left tackle. You can build on that so much once you have success in a game. You’re like a shark with blood in the water — you want more, and you like the taste of competition."
— Jim Harbaugh on his 'Attack Each day' podcast.
Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh is Pleased With his Team's Improvement

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Five Players Reflect on WMU win

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Presser — What we Learned on Nico Collins, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: How Every Former Michigan Football Player Performed in Week 1 of the NFL

• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Michigan Resembled its 2016 Self More Than 2017 vs. WMU

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}