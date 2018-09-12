The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Week One of the NFL is in the books… and we are proud to have 34 former players on a roster in The League! 〽️#GoBlue » #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/SLbpZL9Vt9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 11, 2018
We break down what #SMU fans need to know about #Michigan before Saturday’s game https://t.co/DdrQuOVj9Z— Jacob Prothro (@JacobProthro) September 12, 2018
No. 25 - Utah— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2018
No. 24 - Miami
No. 23 - NC State
No. 22 - Michigan
No. 21 - Virginia Tech
Nos. 1-20 on the PFF College Top 25 ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/h4IKYdluq6 pic.twitter.com/jlc5dIJP5E
The Week 2 B1G Team of the Week – Offense pic.twitter.com/y2LRk1jzkd— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2018
#SMU and #Michigan last met in 1963 in Ann Arbor. Michigan won 27-16. The Wolverines would finish 3-4-2 and SMU somehow made the Sun Bowl with a 4-7 record.— Jacob Prothro (@JacobProthro) September 12, 2018
How does @JonJansen77 look in MY sunglasses?!? pic.twitter.com/dZNNKxqLFo— angelique (@chengelis) September 11, 2018
In "The Man I Never Met," U-M alum and ESPN's @AdamSchefter tells the story of his wife’s first husband, Joe Maio, who died in the north tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11. https://t.co/k78gkVCFxP— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 11, 2018
Play with passion. pic.twitter.com/8xgXCPEbbA— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 12, 2018
In case you didn’t catch that…— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) September 11, 2018
9-0!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pRjdEAO3En
Today U-M ROTC service men and women gathered to stand guard among 2,977 flags placed on the Diag in remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/aue96qJ1jG— University of Michigan (@UMich) September 11, 2018
An amazing coach. An amazing career.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 11, 2018
An amazing family man. Congrats coach Fife, enjoy the next chapter of your journey!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/aLdRELb4Ak
On Three. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8cnZSD8zrN— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) September 11, 2018
The #Team100 men are going to be much closer to home this weekend than originally scheduled.— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) September 11, 2018
Here's what you need to know about the cancellation of the adidas XC Challenge and our last-minute acceptance into the MSU Spartan Invitational
MORE: https://t.co/ZGL7c7deVA pic.twitter.com/pmyCIr1CzW
In celebration of last weekend's #WolverineWeekend, where U-M teams went 9-0 ...— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) September 11, 2018
⚡⚡ FLASH SALE ⚡⚡ for @umichvball vs. Notre Dame (Sept. 14) in Crisler Center! $1 tickets until Wednesday at 11:59 pm!
Promo Code: BEATND » https://t.co/qtkaMZScmV pic.twitter.com/tTNoHU2xWk
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh is Pleased With his Team's Improvement
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Five Players Reflect on WMU win
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Presser — What we Learned on Nico Collins, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: How Every Former Michigan Football Player Performed in Week 1 of the NFL
• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Michigan Resembled its 2016 Self More Than 2017 vs. WMU
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook