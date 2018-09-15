The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: SMU at Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 3:30
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
2️⃣4️⃣ hours. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/buX2TinmWB— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 14, 2018
Friday marks 27(!) yrs since @DesmondHoward & 'The Catch' vs. Notre Dame. A fav of mine the sideline audio from Coach Moeller's headset calling the play (and more)..#goblue— MVictors (@MVictors) September 13, 2018
"that kid is unbelievable"!! https://t.co/puX8Zg6R9c
Gotta work tommorow! #GameDay #GoBlue #Michigan #GoBlue3 #RahGary pic.twitter.com/f3eU83LK78— Rashan Gary ™ (@RashanAGary) September 14, 2018
Later this month, @UMichFootball is heading to the Chicago area to take on Northwestern, and we're giving away two tickets to the game.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 14, 2018
RT this and follow us for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/4XYw2vnHLd
Excited to get my first look at Michigan tomorrow in Ann Arbor! Wolverines feel like they are on the right track for the conference opener next week. pic.twitter.com/N50ZxH20cS— Kevin Kugler (@kevinkugler) September 14, 2018
1️⃣8️⃣ home @umichbball games but only 1️⃣ currently with individual tickets on sale!— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) September 14, 2018
Come celebrate 2018 Big Ten Tournament championship and 2018 Final Four with a pregame banner raising ceremony!
Starting at $15 » https://t.co/95PynTRm2o pic.twitter.com/CVXHZSGROf
Miss any #Michigan football/recruiting news from this past week? I've got you covered with all of the updates and more: https://t.co/o7AEKbZDV0 pic.twitter.com/7T834izsIt— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) September 14, 2018
Unofficial Visit to Michigan this weekend!!〽️ #GoBlue #BeatSMU— ••Lathan Ransom•• (@L8thanRansom) September 14, 2018
Thanks family 〽️ we gone turn up in Ann Arbor Fr 🎒 https://t.co/kEhG7SRIEC— Christopher Hinton (@Thechrishinton) September 14, 2018
8 months and the smiles grow. We live forever grateful to the entire 〽️community for the care, support and strength to #FightEB. Without “the team, the team, the team” we cannot smile so bravely today. @MottChildren @MottDocs @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @UMich @CharlesWoodson pic.twitter.com/bXnm5KzM4j— Kirk Brazeau (@KirkBrazeau) September 14, 2018
Crazy to think that less than a year ago I was here, meeting @mohurstjr & @Mckeon_Sean . Tomorrow I will be in the stands for the @UMichFootball game vs SMU. Go beat them like I beat cancer boys! #HAIL #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/XFbZpOsAip— Cal (@cboekhoven) September 14, 2018
#TheWalk#Tradition #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EuHCXQOjhm— Brian Wiseman (@_BrianWiseman) September 13, 2018
Congrats goes out to Max Pacioretty on his trade to Vegas. Already posted on the NHL board at Yost .— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) September 14, 2018
〽️GO Blue ! pic.twitter.com/GKOB9rW2hF
⚠️ WOMEN'S UPDATE ⚠️— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) September 14, 2018
To avoid excessive heat/humidity, the start time of the women's 6K Greeno/Dirksen Invitational race has been moved an hour earlier to 9am CT
📰 PREVIEW 📰https://t.co/uOLXveD88X
Some of our young Wolverine men showed up in a big way at the MSU Spartan Invite this morning. Here's what you need to know— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) September 14, 2018
Full Recap: https://t.co/ezwrxKximC
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SsFcVKyU8X
Just a couple legendary #UMichTrack Olympians— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) September 14, 2018
Left: Brian Diemer ('83) - 1984 steeplechase bronze medalist & 3x Olympian
Right: Kevin Sullivan @ksully330 ('98) - 3x Olympian#ThisIsMichigan #goblue pic.twitter.com/mTPJqdMgPt
Quote of the day
Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Breaking Down Every Phase of the SMU/U-M Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Staff Picks vs. SMU
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The Michigan Football 3-2-1 — SMU Week
• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: College Fantasy Football: The Weekend Guide
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook