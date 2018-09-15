Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
X056sjajkglkeu1buuyr
Michigan displayed this unique banner during the game last Saturday.
Brandon Brown

U-M on TV

What: SMU at Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 3:30

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Excited to get my first look at Michigan tomorrow in Ann Arbor! Wolverines feel like they're on the right track for the conference opener next week."
— Big Ten Network announcer Kevin Kugler on Twitter.
Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i
Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Breaking Down Every Phase of the SMU/U-M Game

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Staff Picks vs. SMU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The Michigan Football 3-2-1 — SMU Week

• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: College Fantasy Football: The Weekend Guide

---

{{ article.author_name }}