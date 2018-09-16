The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 16
Tweets of the day
A stellar afternoon from @SheaPatterson_1 and @dpeoplesjones!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2018
PATTERSON: 14-18, 237 yards, 3 touchdowns
PEOPLES-JONES: 4 catches, 90 yards, 3 touchdowns #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FyE5kml9Sn
W#GoBlue https://t.co/H1UK6yTIgz— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 15, 2018
On to B1G play.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 15, 2018
See you next week in the Big House for Nebraska.#GoBlue #MaizeOut pic.twitter.com/BzCtdpQ5C9
DPJ x 3 pic.twitter.com/hSb178zG9r— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 15, 2018
Miss the first two Shea Patterson-to-Donovan Peoples-Jones @UMichFootball TDs?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 15, 2018
Don't worry, here's another! pic.twitter.com/6xN58lXctq
Thank YOU fans for filling up The Big House again! This is the 281st consecutive game with over 100,000 people in attendance. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GEMi9QcFNl— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 15, 2018
Devin Bush was all over the field against SMU today for Michiganhttps://t.co/BZymIlEzqt pic.twitter.com/kPRyM5Qmjy— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 16, 2018
How do you play college football these days as a defensive player? You gotta be afraid to tackle someone for fear of getting kicked out of the game.— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) September 15, 2018
Hey @umichband - want a cookie? Take a cookie. Eat a cookie pic.twitter.com/aob6eDzEfL— MVictors (@MVictors) September 16, 2018
Best hit this year so far pic.twitter.com/mufo8FwY1Z— Ant Wright (@ItsAntWright) September 15, 2018
My favorite photos from this game: .@Chase_Winovich and .@coobles321 walking through the tunnel together after the post-game handshakes pic.twitter.com/jwTh34As7y— Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) September 15, 2018
Good Team Win. On to the BIG TEN BABY. #GoBlue— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) September 16, 2018
Good night from Michigan Stadium pic.twitter.com/c5DQecME5u— angelique (@chengelis) September 16, 2018
Run it...〽️💰 pic.twitter.com/sS2Q66dq8c— G-Man 5 (@gilesjackson__) September 16, 2018
12 veterans are watching the game from this suite today, thanks to our friends @Jumpman23!#GoBlue | #WEAREJORDAN pic.twitter.com/ENY0ti2JD7— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 15, 2018
David Turnley is an artist! He takes beautiful photos! This video played at the Big House today and we were so thrilled to see Larry Prout Jr. on it at the 21 second mark! How lucky Larry is!! Thank you David for capturing Larry's smile and joyful face!! https://t.co/RUIfbad3DX— Prout Family (@gardens8) September 16, 2018
Celebrating our 2017 Big Ten titles one more time, with 110,000 of our closest friends at the Big House. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Y1WF8q2b99— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) September 15, 2018
Celebrate all victories...with a cookie-cano! #GoBlue #Winningest #OnToTheNextOne pic.twitter.com/xVSevdukvZ— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) September 16, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football 45, SMU 20: Notes, Quotes and Observations
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Harbaugh, Players Post-SMU
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quick Update on Five-Star Daxton Hill
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: Patterson, Peoples-Jones Connection Shines in win Over SMU
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M Endures Plenty Of Ups And Downs In SMU Win
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Grading U-M in a win Over SMU
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch — Fastest Fixes Could Rule
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: What They're Saying — Michigan Wolverines Football 45, SMU 20
• John Borton: U-M Pushes Back Against Feisty SMU, 45-20
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Recruits React To U-M's Win Over SMU
---
