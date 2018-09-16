Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 16

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Shea Patterson went 14-18 through the air for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"How do you play college football these days as a defensive player? You gotta be afraid be afraid to tackle someone for fear of getting kicked out of the game."
— Lansing radio host Tom Crawford, referring to junior viper Khaleke Hudson's targeting ejection call.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football 45, SMU 20: Notes, Quotes and Observations

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Harbaugh, Players Post-SMU

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quick Update on Five-Star Daxton Hill

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: Patterson, Peoples-Jones Connection Shines in win Over SMU

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M Endures Plenty Of Ups And Downs In SMU Win

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Grading U-M in a win Over SMU

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch — Fastest Fixes Could Rule

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: What They're Saying — Michigan Wolverines Football 45, SMU 20

• John Borton: U-M Pushes Back Against Feisty SMU, 45-20

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Recruits React To U-M's Win Over SMU

