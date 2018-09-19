The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 19
Tweets of the day
Committed‼️ #918 pic.twitter.com/Td4PyyKSED— Dirty30 (@daxhill5) September 18, 2018
Congrats @daxhill5! #GoBlue〽️ just added an elite playmaker with speed to burn to their secondary! #GOTOPEN✔️ https://t.co/MrapoWUDLU— The Opening (@TheOpening) September 19, 2018
Yeah brother !! @IFoskey @Ford_Kyle6— G-Man 5 (@gilesjackson__) September 19, 2018
Yall next https://t.co/q61E5PRCrk
Five-star Dax Hill commitment analysis: Why it's big for #Michigan and which schools it hurts https://t.co/EALbwmTNt0 pic.twitter.com/DaIMtjAdOE— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) September 19, 2018
These are the types of players that you win Big Ten championships with.— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) September 19, 2018
This is so HUGE! Welcome to family stud〽️💙💛 https://t.co/M2MdmH3R4I— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) September 19, 2018
.@_OverCees is diligently going about becoming a player his father would certainly be proud to watch. Dad also would surely admire the big heart his son displays, something he seems to have come by quite naturally.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2018
MORE » https://t.co/QON6ZvohnM#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PeRiYsQuUl
Six of the stars from the @PFF_College Team of the Week.— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 18, 2018
😳 @Kidnplay_abc123 with those moves. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/33KhgPhOFW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2018
🌮 #TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/xXEOcMm2bK— Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 18, 2018
I am beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and wrestling career at the University of Michigan. It is an honor to have the opportunity to continue my family’s legacy as a Michigan Man! Thank you to everyone that has supported me along the way. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DzpKxPpzSY— Cameron (@CameronAmine) September 18, 2018
The women are up to #10 in the newest @USTFCCCA National Coaches' Poll!— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) September 18, 2018
That makes it 8 years in a row with a national top-10 rank. Only 1 other team has a longer active streak#ThisIsMichigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CKMsSYaCxz
Michigan men fall just outside the top-30. Wolverines are the 1st team out, just 2 points shy of No. 30. https://t.co/6oS02l43gy— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) September 18, 2018
We’re celebrating 10 years of our LEAD Scholars program! A decade of life-changing opportunities and support for accepted, underrepresented students. Learn more: https://t.co/fHpDLd3e0k pic.twitter.com/25V0ykPLRM— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 18, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Daxton Hill Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact — Daxton Hill to Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Upon Further Review — SMU
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Five-Star Daxton Hill Chooses Michigan — why That's big for Blue
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Shea Patterson, Ben Mason Interviews
• Rob Dauster, NBC Sports: Blue Ribbon Releases College Basketball Preseason top 25
