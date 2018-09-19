Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 19

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Michigan beat out the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma State for Daxton Hill's services.
Isaiah Hole/WolverinesWire

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I thank all the universities for recruiting me and taking time to invest in me. With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Michigan!! Go Blue."
— Five-star safety Daxton Hill on Twitter Tuesday night.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Daxton Hill Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact — Daxton Hill to Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Upon Further Review — SMU

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Five-Star Daxton Hill Chooses Michigan — why That's big for Blue

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Shea Patterson, Ben Mason Interviews

• Rob Dauster, NBC Sports: Blue Ribbon Releases College Basketball Preseason top 25

---

{{ article.author_name }}