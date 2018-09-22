The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 22
U-M on TV
What: Nebraska at Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 12:00 PM
Channel: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
Michigan meets Nebraska for the first time since 2013.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 21, 2018
We have you ready to go with the full video preview. #GoBlue | #WearMaize pic.twitter.com/YpItB2ldJJ
Week 3 Team of the Week in the B1G - on offense pic.twitter.com/rd8d4rCGVK— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 21, 2018
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our very own Angelique S. Chengelis (@chengelis),— Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) September 21, 2018
Let's go live to the birthday cake!
(@bobwojnowski might've taken over our Twitter account.) pic.twitter.com/vZzo0WCSgZ
TOMORROW: The Special Operations Command 'Para-Commandos' will jump into Michigan Stadium prior to the @UMichFootball game.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 21, 2018
Para-Commandos are all active duty military or Department of Defense civilians assigned to the @USSOCOM. Most are combat veterans.#GoBlue | #WearMaize pic.twitter.com/ncEI4XgMHX
This is a story worth reading…@Kidnplay_abc123, an aspiring coach, looks to make youngsters champions on and off the field.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 21, 2018
STORY » https://t.co/nYvbWngUdC#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/X9P18Q70en
15 More Days.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NyyFgBjvKC— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 21, 2018
Join industry experts, researchers and athletic leaders to network and discuss the latest trends and innovations in exercise and sport science.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 21, 2018
REGISTER » https://t.co/FbKdQyw8qJ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mnk5HkrOoU
RT if you want us to reveal the 2018-19 Maize Sweaters tonight 👀#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8TTl6prIzU— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 21, 2018
WHAT A BATTLE! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RA3miLjTNw— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) September 21, 2018
Raise your hand if you've ever seen Andrew Liskowitz @AndrewLisko and Sam Darnold in the same room— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) September 21, 2018
• Both born in 1997
• Both known for throwing
• Andrew is from NJ; NY Jets play in NJ
Coincidence? Maybe... https://t.co/jzQ988Vpa6
@UMichTrack @umichstrength favorite day of the week! #happyfriday #605 #throwsquad 〽️ pic.twitter.com/A8kxukSakr— ƙλ¥Łλ (@kayladeering) September 21, 2018
Happy #Rogelinspires Friday! @UMich president @DrMarkSchlissel is inspired by using science to save lives.— U-M Rogel Cancer Center (@UMRogelCancer) September 21, 2018
Want to share what inspires you? Check out https://t.co/jXhl8Gbsgj pic.twitter.com/wbP6wjEF3J
Following recent renovations of the NCRB and IMSB, it's now the CCRB's turn. In this case, the entire CCRB is going to be replaced with a new 200,000-square-foot rec sports building. https://t.co/zknbb2MY4m— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 21, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Breaking Down Every Phase of the U-M/Nebraska Game
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Picks: Michigan Football vs. Nebraska
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: The 3-2-1 — Nebraska Week
• Sam McKewon, World-Herald Bureau: Drawing Comparisons: Similarities in Scott Frost and Jim Harbaugh, Programs and Culture Abound
---
