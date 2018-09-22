Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Nebraska is 0-2 for the first time since 1957.
U-M on TV

What: Nebraska at Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 12:00 PM

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Desperate equals dangerous. Michigan is going to get Nebraska’s best shot. You have to weather the storm in the first and second quarter because they’ll be doing everything can to stick around, so you have to try and put a team like that out early."
— Ryan Van Bergen on John Borton's Friday podcast.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Breaking Down Every Phase of the U-M/Nebraska Game

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Picks: Michigan Football vs. Nebraska

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: The 3-2-1 — Nebraska Week

• Sam McKewon, World-Herald Bureau: Drawing Comparisons: Similarities in Scott Frost and Jim Harbaugh, Programs and Culture Abound

{{ article.author_name }}