{{ timeAgo('2018-09-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan defeated WMU, 31-7, in the 2009 season opener.
U-M on TV

What: Western Michigan at Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 12:00

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan had success with the running backs in power sets with a tight end, fullback and the guard pulling around, so the offensive line appears to be better at doing that sort of thing than what they were being asked to do."
— Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene, discussing the play of U-M's o-line at Notre Dame last week.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Breaking Down Every Phase of Tomorrow's U-M/WMU Game

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting Rumblings

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions — Michigan vs. Western Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: In the Trenches With Doug Skene, Notre Dame

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: The 3-2-1 — WMU Week

• Chip Patterson, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Prediction, Pick, Odds, Line, TV Channel, Live Stream, Watch Online

