The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 8
U-M on TV
What: Western Michigan at Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 12:00
Channel: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
In 24 hours, we’re back home. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bPe2NrqDhp— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 7, 2018
Look who is back in A2!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 7, 2018
Welcome @lakers @moritz_weasley
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/O9ibRJSnTx
It’s a full slate of Saturday action for #B1GFootball in week 2️⃣. Get all the details here and tune in: https://t.co/1RazGpnFwf pic.twitter.com/QlPUIBzxEI— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 7, 2018
🎥 @CoachPearsonUM mic'd up during the first practice of the season. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Lpw26sYFva— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 7, 2018
When coach yells at you to sprint from the huddle to the Line of scrimmage pic.twitter.com/O4sExOtZja— Offensive Line Is Life (@trench_army) September 6, 2018
Can't make it to the Big House on Saturday for @UMichFootball's home opener? Join fellow #UMalumni and fans at a game-watching party. https://t.co/XY8mBLz0Pe— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 7, 2018
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/btry32z36h— Kyle Marshall (@kylemarshall01) September 7, 2018
Ready to get that first win tomorrow! 〽️#GoBlue #MaizeAndBlueFriday pic.twitter.com/aFJhsQOj6q— Raj Pardanani (@BlueSteel313) September 7, 2018
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Breaking Down Every Phase of Tomorrow's U-M/WMU Game
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting Rumblings
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions — Michigan vs. Western Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: In the Trenches With Doug Skene, Notre Dame
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: The 3-2-1 — WMU Week
• Chip Patterson, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Prediction, Pick, Odds, Line, TV Channel, Live Stream, Watch Online
---
