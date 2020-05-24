Klatt said he believed the season would start on time — many programs are bringing their players back at the beginning of June — and that there would be some fans in the stadium.

Michigan President Mark Schissel, however, threw a bucket of cold water on the optimism during an interview with the Wall Street Journal Sunday.

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, considered by many one of the best in the business, tweeted today he believed college football would "100 percent" be played this fall.

Some CFB thoughts: - The 2020 season is 100% happening - Fans will be in the stands to some capacity at most locations - The season will likely start on time

Michigan was slated to bring coaches back June 1 and players back the following week before Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order to June 12. U-M players won't return until they get the okay, which now appears to mean the 12th at the earliest.

Schlissel reiterated that "If there is no on-campus instruction then there won't be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan."

"I have some degree of doubt as to whether there will be college athletics [anywhere], at least in the fall."

How much doubt isn't clear, thought the vast majority believe that, barring a second wave of COVID-19 or other setbacks, college football will be played this year.

One backup plan seemed to be playing in the spring, though that train of thought has waned in recent weeks.

“What’s going to be different in January?” Schlissel told the Journal.

The NCAA Division I Council voted recently to approve voluntary athletic activities for football and basketball to begin in June. The SEC, Ohio State (and Michigan) were slated to have players return June 8.

Several Michigan colleges and others around the country have already announced plans for students to return to campus this fall, a positive move in the right direction. U-M remains in 'wait-and-see' mode, though Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel expressed cautious optimism several days ago that football would be played.