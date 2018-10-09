The comparisons between redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry and Patriots superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski may seem absurd, but Gentry is quickly becoming one of the best at his position in college football.

After Gentry’s career day in Saturday’s 42-21 victory over Maryland, junior quarterback Shea Patterson compared his tight end to the gregarious NFL tight end.

“He’s going to play this game for a long time, and I’m excited to be able to throw the ball to him,” Patterson said.

Gentry was like a magnet against the Terrapins, catching seven out of his eight targets. Turning four of those receptions into first downs, Gentry has become one of Patterson’s go to pass catchers. His 112 yards and seven receptions were all a career high.

After struggling in the loss to Notre Dame, Gentry has had five straight above average games, per Pro Football Focus. He hasn’t had a single drop since the season opener and has caught 86-percent of his targets.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been very happy to see the growth of his tight end.

“He’s progressing really well,” Harbaugh said. “To have everything you want from a tight end — being able to block, being able to catch, being able to gain separation, make the tough catch, he has the big catch radius. In-line blocking, in space blocking. He’s got the speed that you like to see, the athleticism you like to see.”

His pass blocking has above average in every game since the Notre Dame game, per PFF, with his best game of the season coming against Maryland.

The offensive linemen he blocks alongside have noticed the difference.

“His knowledge of the game has really gone up,” junior offensive guard Ben Bredeson said. “Also, his blocking. With the mental side of it, if they give us a strange look out there, he’s able to communicate with the tackles and figure out what needs to get done.”

Gentry said the area where he feels like he’s gotten better is hand catching, which is only natural as he’s made the transition to the position from quarterback.

However, Harbaugh wants to see Gentry to improve by getting more yards after the catch.

In the Maryland game, Gentry only averaged 5.3 yards after catch per reception. That number was even lower against Northwestern when he averaged 1.3 yards after catch per reception. He hasn’t averaged over 10 yards after catch per reception all season.

“Maybe getting a little better vision and maybe trusting my blocking downfield,” Gentry said on improving his yards after catch.

Gentry says he isn’t doing anything special this season to get open.

“Just getting in the right spots, I guess,” Gentry said. “Shea’s doing a good job of seeing the open windows and hitting me in stride. I don’t know if there’s any magic to it or anything, but I’m getting open and he’s able to find me.”

While Gentry might not be Gronkowski, he’s beginning to solidify himself as one of Michigan’s best threats. They’ll need him to continue his rise as the Wolverines schedule reaches its critical stretch.