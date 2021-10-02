Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game

1. Sophomore safety Daxton Hill : Hill knocked one Wisconsin quarterback out of the game, and made another wish he wasn’t in it. Hill’s blitzing blast on Graham Mertz ended his day, and a leaping interception against Chase Wolf help lock things up in a runaway second half. Hill wound up with six tackles, a half sack and tackle for loss, the pickoff, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Michigan flexed its muscles on the Big Ten road, in one of the tougher venues out there. Here are this week’s Top Five players who got it done.

2. Redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo: Ojabo led the Wolverines with seven stops on a strong defensive day. He also posted 2.5 sacks, forcing a fumble with one of them. The Wolverines kept the Badgers on lockdown, and Ojabo proved a big reason why.

3. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara: McNamara stayed steady, on a day he knew he’d have to throw to keep U-M rolling. He did so effectively despite several dropped passes. McNamara wound up 17-for-28 for 197 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, helping the Wolverines pull away.

4. Sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson: Johnson made just two catches on the day, but those resulted in 14 Michigan points. He hauled in a flea-flicker from McNamara early in the game, then pulled in another TD toss, winding up with 47 receiving yards.

5. Freshman receiver Roman Wilson: Wilson found his way open often, pulling down a team-high six catches for 81 yards. For a crew looking for additional pass-receiving targets, Wilson put his hand in the air in a big way.