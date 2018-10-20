Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

When it was finally over, Michigan’s 21-7 handling of Michigan State felt like passing a kidney stone. There were plenty of painful moments, and the feeling at the end for Wolverines fans was probably one of relief more than elation.

U-M made it harder than it had to be, for one. Michigan State managed 94 yards of offense — total— as it should have, frankly, given the Spartans’ offense looked like the Northwestern junior varsity with the guys filling in for those that were banged up.