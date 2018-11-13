After a weekend without drama in college football, the Playoff Rankings were nearly identical to the previous week’s rankings. This week’s rankings was the first time the order of the Top 10 teams remained the same.

Michigan remained at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff Rankings after defeating Rutgers 42-7. The only three teams ahead of the Wolverines are Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame in that order.

According to ESPN’s FPI, there’s a 14 percent chance all of the four teams win out.

The other three Big Ten teams in the top-25 of the rankings were Ohio State at No. 10, Penn State at No. 14 and Northwestern at No. 22.

“Michigan is a team that is trending as well as anybody,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. Herbstreit said Michigan’s playoff chances will all come down to the Ohio State game.

“No one is playing better football than Michigan right now,” ESPN analyst Joey Galloway said.

Playoff Committee Chairman Rob Mullens joined the show to discuss the rankings.

“Michigan has had two consecutive weeks beat their opponents 42-7,” Mullens said. He added that Michigan’s offense is improving with a strong defense.