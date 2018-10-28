In the AP poll, Michigan stayed at No. 5. Notre Dame stayed at No. 3 after defeating Navy, Ohio State rose three spots to No. 8 after its bye week and Penn State rose three spots to No. 14 after defeating Iowa.

In the Amway Coaches’ Poll, the Wolverines stayed at No. 5. Notre Dame stayed at No. 3, Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 8 and Penn State moved up three spot to No. 13.

Michigan stayed at No. 4 in the S&P+ rankings. Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 6, Ohio State stayed at No. 8, Penn State stayed at No. 10 and Wisconsin dropped four spots to No. 17.

In the CBS Power Rankings, Michigan jumped up one spot to No. 5. In the Sagarin Rankings, Michigan jumped up one spot to No. 4. In ESPN's FPI, the Wolverines stayed at No. 4.