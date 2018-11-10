After the gauntlet came the gaunt. That best described Rutgers’ Scarlet Knights after No. 4 Michigan took them apart on their home field, 42-7.

The Wolverines (9-1, 7-0) survived and thrived throughout the three-game stretch many feared prior to the 2018 season. They met the challenge, and more, in dominating Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State.

Then they traveled to Piscataway, N.J., for what amounted to their second bye weekend in the last three. Salmon in a grizzly bear’s jaws stand a better chance than Rutgers (1-9, 0-7) did against a focused, hardened, hungry Michigan squad.

The Wolverines — hurtling toward a heavyweight battle in Columbus two weeks hence — pummeled the tomato cans of the Big Ten East into oblivion. They piled up 453 total yards to Rutgers’ 252, out-passed the Scarlet Knights, 260-59 and had the home crowd wishing for a rematch against Texas State by the fourth quarter.

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson kept it steady as she goes, connecting on 18 of 27 throws for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Senior tailback Karan Higdon broke the 1,000-yard barrier with 42 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s defense left the Scarlet Knights wishing for better days, with crumpled, balsa wood lances and no hope of penetrating Jim Harbaugh’s well-guarded castle.

“Players get to make the decision on what level they play at,” U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “How smart they play, how strong, how tough, how precise they play. Nobody gets to make that decision for them.

“I was excited to see what level they’d play tonight. I thought they really came out and played the highest level they could. I expect that to be the case next week as well. I’m excited to see how they respond.”

Aside from an 80-yard TD bolt out of the blue on the ground, the Scarlet Knight managed little in the way of offense. Their quarterbacks combined to hit 9 of 20 passes and throw a pickoff. Starting QB Artur Sitkowski went 8-of-19 passing for 40 yards and the interception.

On the whole, it was Michigan, again, on a roll.

The Wolverines began the onslaught with a 59-yard touchdown drive in the closing moments of the first quarter. Higdon blasted in from the 1, after Patterson hit redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry for 16 yards and junior tailback Chris Evans for 15 more on back-to-back plays.

U-M got off 20 offensive snaps in the first quarter, scoring with 45 seconds left. Rutgers then shocked the world on one snap.

Tailback Isaih Pacheco (16 carries for 142 yards) caught the Wolverines off guard like nobody has all year long. He burst up the middle, found wide open spaces and sprinted away from Michigan’s scrambling secondary, going 80 yards for a stunner of a touchdown.

The Scarlet Knight left some scarlet faces in his wake — but perhaps woke up the Wolverines along the way.

“They faked a reverse, [fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase [Winovich] was playing zone-read by the quarterback," Harbaugh explaned. "I don’t know what happened, how they got inside or how we gave up the gap inside.

“But the backs were hitting it hard and fast. They’re really good, young backs. We were in man-to-man coverage, and there was no secondary support there. Good play by them. They had a good plan, well designed and well executed.”

The Wolverines immediately answered, going 65 yards in a dozen plays, Higdon doing the honors with his second one-yard TD plunge with 9:33 left in the half. The Wolverines fashioned their 14-7 edge largely on the strength of Patterson’s arm.

He hit five passes on the drive, including a 15-yarder to redshirt freshman Oliver Martin to set up the TD.

An infuriated Michigan defense then sent Rutgers eight yards in reverse on the ensuing drive. Heavy heat on the punter set the Wolverines up at their own 47, and the retribution picked up from there.

The Wolverines went 53 yards on six plays, the final 36 on a TD floater to sophomore wideout Nico Collins. Collins found himself lonelier than a Rutgers fan in line for bowl tickets, following a blown coverage. At 21-7 with 5:07 left in the half, Michigan had quickly set their universe aright.

Patterson turned up the heat to open the second half. He gunned a 21-yard pass to Gentry, a 32-yarder to sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and a 16-yard floater to Martin for a TD to make it 28-7. It took just 3:48 to get into the end zone, and Patterson nearly had that much time to throw before finding Martin.

“Guys have continued to really do a good job catching the ball,” Harbaugh said. “Gentry, Nico Collins, Donovan … Oliver was really impressive that way.”

Raheem Blackshear’s fumble and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall’s recovery at the Rutgers’ 42 set up the other score of the quarter. Junior tailback Tru Wilson pounded out 32 yards on four straight carries, before Patterson found Collins on a perfectly placed, back-shoulder TD pass on a 10-yard fade route.

At 35-7, the Scarlet Knights saw most of the fight knocked out of them.

Junior tailback Chris Evans took care of the rest. He tucked away a handoff from redshirt sophomore quarterback Brandon Peters, popped through the middle of Michigan’s offensive line and sailed away on a 61-yard touchdown run.

The back-up connection home run made it 42-7 with 11:26 to play, wrapping up the scoring on an icy night in Piscataway. The Wolverines thereby made it 3-0 on the road in the Big Ten, with one big one remaining.

They’re not trying to hurry it up. They’re very much taking it one blowout at a time.

“We have a chance, sure,” Harbaugh said. "A good one. So we just keep preparing, focusing, taking it one game at a time, seeing how good we can get.”