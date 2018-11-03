Michigan’s Revenge Tour rolls on, in Ghengis Khan fashion.

Penn State became the latest victim to be checked off the list in overwhelming domination, 42-7. The animal cruelty inflicted on the Nittany Lions made the Wolverines 3-for-3 in atoned-for losses from 2017.

Wisconsin? Check. Michigan State? Check. Penn State? Double-check.

The only aspect of this check that bounced involved vanilla helmets hitting the crusty Michigan Stadium turf — with emphasis. James Franklin’s crew never had a chance, playing 58:01 without putting a point on the board.

Michigan built up a 42-0 lead before the Nittany Lions managed a meaningless touchdown with 1:59 to play. Penn State (6-3, 3-3) mustered only 186 yards of total offense, 75 on its final drive, while the Wolverines (8-1, 6-0) rolled with 403.

U-M junior quarterback Shea Patterson thoroughly outshone his much-heralded counterpart, Penn State’s Trace McSorley. While Patterson went 11-for-17 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns, McSorley struggled to a 5-for-13 effort for 83 yards and an interception.

Senior tailback Karan Higdon bolted for 132 yards and a touchdown to pace a 259-yard rushing effort, while Penn State netted 68 yards as a team. In short, it was ugly, angry, and in the word of the night, personal.

Penn State pounded the Wolverines a year ago in Happy Valley, 42-13, including scrambling to score a final touchdown with seconds remaining. Michigan remembered … and did something about it.

“It was intense, guys really into the game,” Higdon said. “This one was definitely personal, knowing that they tried to score at the end of the game last year.”

Michigan struck first, without Patterson so much as letting the football fly. The Wolverines went 76 yards on eight straight runs, including Higdon’s 50-yards bolt up the middle. When traffic jammed up near the goal line, Patterson faked to Higdon, kept on the read-option left and scampered in untouched, a pile of Nittany Lions laying helplessly where no ball carrier trod.

“We were running on all cylinders tonight,” Patterson said. “The defense played lights out, Karan was running the heck out of the ball and we were making plays on offense and special teams. It was a lot of fun.”

Higdon accounted for 64 of those opening-drive yards, and was just getting started. But Patterson’s 53-yard bomb to sophomore wideout Nico Collins early in the second quarter went for naught, when Nick Scott blocked redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin’s 50-yard field goal attempt.

A blocking penalty wiped out Eric Taylor’s apparent 60-yard TD return with the block, and two plays later, McSorley fumbled an attempted handoff. Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich dove on the ball at the Penn State 48, setting up a perfect chance to put more distance between the teams.

Patterson made it happen, after sophomore fullback Ben Mason picked up a crucial fourth-and-two with a three-yard run. Three plays later, the U-M quarterback started to scramble out on third-and-seven, but saw sophomore wide out Donovan Peoples-Jones running free.

Patterson gunned it on the run, hitting Peoples-Jones on a 23-yard touchdown strike with 6:52 left in the half.

“It’s amazing,” Patterson said of Peoples-Jones. “I don’t think I’ve ever played with a more athletic player than him. Just put it in his vicinity, and he’s going to go up and get it.”

Penn State had managed 38 total yards to that point, and — down 14-0 — faced a crucial series. They responded by losing five more yards, including a seven-yard sack by junior linebacker Josh Uche.