football

Michigan Wolverines Football Up To No. 19 In AP Poll, 22 In Coaches

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Senior running back Karan Higdon ran for 156 yards and a touchdown yesterday.
AP Images

Michigan has moved up two spots from No. 21 to No. 19 in today's AP poll, after its 49-3 victory over Western Michigan yesterday.

The voters weren't as kind to U-M in the coaches poll, though, leaving them at No. 22.

Ohio State remained the highest rated Big Ten team in this week's AP, staying at No. 4, while Wisconsin fell a spot to No. 6.

Notre Dame stayed at No. 8 (despite a 24-16 win over Ball State), while Penn State jumped two spots to No. 11 after its 51-6 demolition of Pittsburgh.

Michigan State's loss to Arizona State last night dropped the Spartans from No. 15 to No. 25, while Maryland just missed the top 25 once again, checking in at No. 30.

Here is a look at both polls:

AP Poll:

Coaches Poll

