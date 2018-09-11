Tom Brady tossed three first half touchdowns on Sunday in a 27-20 win over the Texans. AP Images

Week 1 of the NFL season is officially in the books, and plenty of former Wolverines made a significant impact on it. Here is a look at where all of them reside, and how each of them performed during the sport's opening week.

• Ben Braden (2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Did not see action in the Jets' 48-17 win at the Lions last night.

• Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Started at quarterback for the Patriots in the team's 27-20 win over Houston on Sunday, and completed 26 of his 39 passes (66.7 percent) for 277 yards, with three scores and one pick ... His three scoring tosses before halftime was the 18th time in his career he had accomplished that feat, according to Kristen Parker of PatriotsWire.



Tom Brady is 57-2 at home vs AFC opponents since 2007.



57. And. 2. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) September 10, 2018

Tom Brady still yelling on the sideline at the age of 41 pic.twitter.com/h0H87wjojT — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 9, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Earned the start in what his first career professional regular season game on Sunday (missed all of last year while recovering from an ACL tear he suffered at Michigan in 2016), and caught two passes for 29 yards in Denver's 27-24 triumph over Seattle. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Tallied his first career start over the weekend, racking up three tackles and a pass defended in the Cowboys' 16-8 loss to the Panthers ... Charlton made headlines for a spin move he executed to perfection during the game (below), and was one of the "winners" of Sunday's contest, according to R.J. Ochoa of Blogging the Boys ... "Across his rookie season, we saw Taco Charlton spin around more often than a carousel," Ochoa wrote ... "The spin move can certainly be helpful as a defensive lineman, but it isn’t necessarily something that should be your bread and butter ... "In spite of all this, Taco executed a pretty solid spin move on Sunday."

Taco tho pic.twitter.com/ysSA4duR3V — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 9, 2018

Flawless spin move by #Cowboys DE Taco Charlton pic.twitter.com/iWZmIqAQji — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 11, 2018

• Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Signed to the Redskins' practice squad on Sept. 5, but was not activated for the team's 24-6 victory over the Cardinals. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Started at defensive end in Seattle's narrow 27-24 loss to the Broncos over the weekend, and recorded a sack ... Clark, however, did not have much help around him according to Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times ... "As expected, the Seahawks’ pass rush was nonexistent for much of the afternoon," Vorel wrote ... "Seattle finished with just one sack (from defensive end Frank Clark) and two measly tackles for loss ... The defense has to get better." • Jeremy Clark (2013-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on the Jets' 10-man practice squad, and was not activated for the team's 48-17 blowout win at Detroit on Monday night. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Started at center in his first career game, but saw the Cardinals fall to the Redskins, 24-6. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Did not earn a start, but tallied one tackle in Los Angeles' 33-13 victory at Oakland last night. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Started in Carolina's 16-8 win over Dallas on Sunday, and hauled in three catches (though he was targeted five times) for 41 yards, with a long of 15.

Devin Funchess on the defense closing out the game: “I get up on the sideline and watch them put on a show.” @SportsHubTriad pic.twitter.com/kzsHW5uykp — Josh Graham (@_JoshDGraham) September 10, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2014-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Earned the starting nod at linebacker in the Vikings' 24-16 nail-biting victory over the 49ers on Sunday, tallying five tackles.

• Graham Glasgow (2012-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Began the game at center in the Lions' 48-17 loss to the Jets on Monday, after starting all 16 contests last year. • Ryan Glasgow (2013-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Saw action in Cincinnati's 34-23 triumph at Indianapolis, compiling six combined tackles (three solo and three assists). • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Started and picked up two solo tackles in the Eagles' 18-12 win over Atlanta on Thursday ... Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News and the Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz noted they violated Graham's "pitch count a little bit," but that he still felt fresh and good.

Schwartz on Brandon Graham playing so much. “We violated his pitch count a little bit” but Graham was fresh, felt good — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) September 11, 2018

#Eagles Schwartz played Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham more than usual because the rain had cooled off the temperature. He think Graham has more to give. #flyEaglesfly — Garry Cobb (@GarryCobb) September 11, 2018

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Had an outstanding performance in his first game with the Raiders, tallying six tackles and a pass defended while earning the starting nod. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Did not see the field in the Chiefs' 38-28 win at the Chargers, serving as Pat Mahomes' backup. • Willie Henry (2013-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Missed the squad's 47-3 annihilation of Buffalo after undergoing surgery for a umbilical hernia in late August, and is expected to miss the regular season's first few weeks, according to Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Played in his unit's 27-24 loss to Denver over the weekend, but only accumulated one tackle. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Saw action on the Raider defensive line in his first game in the NFL, racking up three tackles in his team's 33-13 setback to the Rams last night.



Mo Hurst and Arden Key are flying around. Raiders still have talent on D. — Tacuma Writes Things (@TacumaRoe) September 11, 2018

• Kyle Kalis (2013-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Signed to the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 3, but was not activated for the 21-21 tie with Pittsburgh.

• Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Resides on Green Bay's 10-man practice squad, and was not active for Green Bay's thrilling 24-23 victory over the Bears. • Taylor Lewan (2010-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Started at left tackle in Tennessee's 27-20 defeat at Miami over the weekend, but left the game after suffering a concussion in the third quarter, due to a hit from the Dolphins' Andre Branch ... "Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Lewan is in concussion protocol, Terry McCormick of Titans Insider reports," the RotoWire staff on CBSSports.com wrote on Tuesday ... "So long as he remains in the protocol, Lewan will not be able to participate in practice ... "As a result, his status for Week 2 against the Texans remains in question."

Tennessee Titan Taylor Lewan appears to be knocked unconscious after hit in Miamipic.twitter.com/rgVMkfY5yf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2018

Titans take high road on hits to Marcus Mariota, Taylor Lewan https://t.co/RRzy1o7yIj — tnsports (@tnsports) September 11, 2018

#Titans wait and evaluate both Marcus Mariota and Taylor Lewan after injuries from controversial hits. https://t.co/5MtyZzgmSr pic.twitter.com/SfdYx6Xjhi — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) September 11, 2018

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Saw action on special teams, but did not play on defense in Dallas' 16-8 setback to the Panthers.



Defensive snaps. Jourdan Lewis doesn't see the field on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QZCqExSV41 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 10, 2018

• Erik Magnuson (2013-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Missed the squad's 24-16 loss at Minnesota with a hamstring injury, but could begin taking part in individual drills on Wednesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of Enterprise-Record.

• Patrick Omameh (2009-12), OG, New York Giants: Started at right guard in the Giants' 20-15 loss to Jacksonville in the first game with his new club. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Played a huge role in the Browns' 21-21 tie with the Steelers, tallying six tackles from his starting safety spot, while also returning one kick for 24 yards and one punt for 15 yards ... He also picked up a fumble recovery that defensive end teammate Myles Garrett forced, and returned it 16 yards to the Steeler one-yard line ... A replay of Peppers' fumble recovery can be seen here.

Jabrill Peppers called for a fair catch. Saving the clock. Not a bad idea pic.twitter.com/PfuoqMrVQA — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 9, 2018

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Sits on the Lions' practice squad, and was not activated for their 48-17 loss to the Jets on Monday.

• Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: Is on the Packers' injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL on Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2010-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Started at right guard in the Chargers' 38-28 home loss to the Chiefs. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Participated in Denver's triumph over the Seahawks this weekend, but did not record any stats.

• Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Punted all six times for the Vikings on Sunday, averaging 38.3 yards per boot, including four he pinned inside the 20-yard line (he also dropped his first punt at the 49er four-yard line).

The new punter, Matt Wile, pins the 49ers inside the 5. Good start for the new guy — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) September 9, 2018

Looks like we won’t see a 55-yard FG try from Daniel Carlson, which you’d think would (should) be in his range, indoors. Why have a guy if he can’t hit that one?#Vikings get a nice car punt from new guy Matt Wile instead — David McCoy (@DavidMcCoyWCCO) September 9, 2018