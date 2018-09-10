Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 09:54:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Upon Further Review — Western Michigan

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan hammered Western Michigan, 49-3, and looked good in many phases doing it. Here’s some of what we gleaned after watching film ...

Msk0xsmbzjjape9yyqiu
Redshirt frosh quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is impressing.
Lon Horwedel
Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Michigan Wolverines Football: Upon Further Review — Western Michigan


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}