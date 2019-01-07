Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Opinions varied from upset and perplexed to understanding when it was announced Greg Mattison accepted the D.C. job at Ohio State .

Mattison, Michigan's defensive line coach the last four years, made the move Monday. It's the second time in his career he's left U-M for a rival, making a lateral move from defensive coordinator at Michigan to Notre Dame in 1996.

Michigan junior linebacker/end Josh Uche was among the harshest critics of the move. He tweeted (before deleting) "the ones that are preaching loyalty are the first ones to break it!" Receiver Tarik Black tweeted "Kevin Durant" before also deleting in reference to the NBA standout who signed with Golden State.

Other responses:

Receiver signee Giles Jackson: