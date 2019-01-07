Michigan Wolverines Football: Varied Reaction To Mattison's Move To OSU
Opinions varied from upset and perplexed to understanding when it was announced Greg Mattison accepted the D.C. job at Ohio State .
Mattison, Michigan's defensive line coach the last four years, made the move Monday. It's the second time in his career he's left U-M for a rival, making a lateral move from defensive coordinator at Michigan to Notre Dame in 1996.
Michigan junior linebacker/end Josh Uche was among the harshest critics of the move. He tweeted (before deleting) "the ones that are preaching loyalty are the first ones to break it!" Receiver Tarik Black tweeted "Kevin Durant" before also deleting in reference to the NBA standout who signed with Golden State.
Other responses:
Receiver signee Giles Jackson:
Cold game I tell you 😂— G5 (@gilesjackson__) January 7, 2019
Former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Wormley:
Say it ain’t so Matty!🥺— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) January 7, 2019
Best of luck to Coach Mattison! At the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you and your family. Anyone who disagrees with that is a fool. But it’ll will always be #GoBlue— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) January 7, 2019
Tight end Nick Eubanks:
Everybody playing for keeps.— | Banksera | Nick Eubanks (@Yung2Tall) January 7, 2019
Defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour:
Business is business— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) January 7, 2019
Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter:
Smh lol business is business— JETE 〽️💪🏾 (@DonovanJeter95) January 7, 2019
Athlete pledge Amauri Hickson-Pesek:
Wowwwwwww— Mauri🥵 (@amaurihickson) January 7, 2019
Michigan safety Josh Metellus:
All the fake love got me damaged #Slimey— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) November 25, 2018
Former Michigan running back De'Veon Smith:
No harm no foul! Get paid Matty🤷🏿♂️— De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) January 7, 2019
Former Michigan cornerback Channing Stribling:
I can’t even fool with matty no more😒 https://t.co/oR7RKtUnTG— Channing Stribling (@C_Strib8) January 7, 2019
Defensive tackle signee Chris Hinton:
Please do not ask me any questions thank you— Christopher Hinton (@Thechrishinton) January 7, 2019
Defensive end Luiji Vilain:
Facts 🙏🏾 all love! https://t.co/6vsTTlqcI8— Luiji Vilain ⁶𓅓 (@Luiji_V) January 7, 2019
Former Michigan linebacker Clint Copenhaver:
He told me the same thing when he left us for Notre Dame in ‘96. Financial decision. We won the National Championship the next year. https://t.co/J7B5mSbZgH— Clint Copenhaver (@copietime43) January 7, 2019
Junior corner Ambry Thomas:
Honor, Code, Loyalty 🤞🏾— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) January 7, 2019
