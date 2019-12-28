News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 16:24:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Collins, Ruiz Talks Futures, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

ORLANDO, FL — Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins and center Cesar Ruiz have decisions to make about their futures. They talk about that and more in this post-practice video Saturday.

Michigan junior center Cesar Ruiz will make a decision on his future after the Citrus Bowl.
Michigan junior center Cesar Ruiz will make a decision on his future after the Citrus Bowl.

---

