Citrus Bowl Video: Joe Milton And Cam McGrone
ORLANDO, FL — Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton and redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone discuss their seasons, look ahead to Alabama and more this morning.
Milton discussed his goals going into next season, and more.
