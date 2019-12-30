News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 09:43:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Citrus Bowl Video: Joe Milton And Cam McGrone

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

ORLANDO, FL — Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton and redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone discuss their seasons, look ahead to Alabama and more this morning.

Milton discussed his goals going into next season, and more.

RELATED

Keys To The Game: Michigan vs. Alabama

Videos: Don Brown, Josh Gattis, Shea Patterson, Khaleke Hudson

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton says his goal is to be U-M's starter next year.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton says his goal is to be U-M's starter next year. (Brandon Brown)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}