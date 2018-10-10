Michigan Football Videos: Mike Zordich, Jay Harbaugh Preview Wisconsin
Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss this weekend's game against Wisconsin.
They each talked about the challenges the Badgers will present, along with how pleased they've been with their respective position groups.
Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh
Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich
