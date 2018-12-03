Football Videos: Players Discuss Peach Bowl Matchup With Florida
Five Wolverines met with the media this afternoon to discuss their anticipation for the Dec. 29 Peach Bowl against Florida, and how a win would serve as a springboard for next year.
We have their videos below:
Junior left guard Ben Bredeson
Senior safety Tyree Kinnel
Junior safety Josh Metellus
Sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
Redshirt junior left tackle Jon Runyan
