football

Football Videos: Players Discuss Peach Bowl Matchup With Florida

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Andrew Hussey
Writers
Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones' 541 receiving yards are the second most on the team.

Five Wolverines met with the media this afternoon to discuss their anticipation for the Dec. 29 Peach Bowl against Florida, and how a win would serve as a springboard for next year.

We have their videos below:

Junior left guard Ben Bredeson


Senior safety Tyree Kinnel


Junior safety Josh Metellus

Sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones


Redshirt junior left tackle Jon Runyan

---

