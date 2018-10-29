Ticker
Videos: Jim Harbaugh, Players Look Ahead To Penn State Matchup

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Karan Higdon is just two straight 100-yard outings away from tying Mike Hart for the consecutive 100-yard games (eight).
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and five Wolverine players met with the media this afternoon to look ahead to Saturday's monstrous showdown with Penn State, while also reflecting on this past weekend's bye week.

We have their videos below:

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Senior running back Karan Higdon


Junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp


Junior cornerback David Long


Junior right guard Mike Onwenu


Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich


