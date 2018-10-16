Video: Patterson, 3 Other Players Talk MSU & What The Rivalry Means To Them
Four Wolverines met with the media this evening at Schembechler Hall to discuss Michigan State, and explained why the game is so meaningful to them.
Sophomore wideout Nico Collins
Senior safety Tyree Kinnel
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson
Sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas
