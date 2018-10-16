Ticker
Video: Patterson, 3 Other Players Talk MSU & What The Rivalry Means To Them

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Nv54cl0mlrw5uoajmxdl
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has a 10-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio this year.
Brandon Brown

Four Wolverines met with the media this evening at Schembechler Hall to discuss Michigan State, and explained why the game is so meaningful to them.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Sophomore wideout Nico Collins


Senior safety Tyree Kinnel


Junior quarterback Shea Patterson


Sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas


---

