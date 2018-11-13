Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 19:35:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Veterans Discuss Senior Day, Final Two Weeks Of Regular Season

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Bag3lix13wkqi9icykj7
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has compiled a 17-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season.

Five players met with the media tonight at Schembechler Hall to discuss Saturday's Senior Day festivities, the final two weeks of the regular-season and how much the team has progressed since the Notre Dame loss.

Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Sophomore receiver Nico Collins


Fifth-year senior running back Joe Hewlett


Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall


Junior quarterback Shea Patterson


Fifth-year senior fullback Jared Wangler


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}