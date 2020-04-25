Hudson register 44 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks in 2018 and led the team last year with 102 tackles, adding 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He was also a special teams stalwart.

Hudson measured in at 5-foot-11 and 224 pounds at the NFL combine. He was three-time All-Big Ten honoree, notching his best season in 2017 in replacing Jabrill Peppers at Viper in notching 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker/safety is now a member of the Washington Redskins. The Redskins took the Pennsylvania native in the fifth round, No. 62 overall.

Hudson was the fourth Wolverine taken. Center Cesar Ruiz went to New Orleans in the first round, linebacker Josh Uche to New England in the second and guard Ben Bredeson to Baltimore in the fourth.

Hudson spoke with his hometown TV station before the draft for this interview: HUDSON.

From The Washington Post on the pick:

"[Head coach Ron] Rivera tripled-down on drafting versatility with the Redskins’ second fifth-round pick. The 22-year-old Hudson is 5-foot-11 and 224 pounds — the shortest and lightest linebacker at the combine, according to CBS — but he played safety as well.

"Hudson said he believes he can play linebacker or deep safety in the NFL, and he backs up those words with speed: He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. Hudson could help in coverage as well as on special teams, where he showed a knack for blocking punts in college."

From ESPN analyst Mel Kiper, Jr.: "Very productive, over 100 tackles. He’ll play over the slot, he’ll also match up over tight ends. He’s a little bit tight in his change of direction, but he does have some thump as a tackler. I think he plays a little bit bigger than his size at 5-11.

"He’s a little bit inconsistent when he’s asked to cover tight ends down the field, had some wins, had some losses. I think he’s going to have to make this team by what he does on fourth down, on special teams, I think he’ll have to carve out his role as he goes forward. "



