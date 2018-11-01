Heading into Michigan’s game against Penn State’s, here’s a look at what’s being said about the Wolverines:

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Stewart Mandel’s Week 10 college football picks

“I go into every Michigan game now expecting the Wolverines’ defense to dominate, especially in Ann Arbor, where they’ve won their three Big Ten contests 56-10 (Nebraska), 42-21 (Maryland) and 38-13 (Wisconsin). QB Trace McSorley leads the most potent offense Michigan has faced to this point, but it still might not be enough. Michigan 34, Penn State 24”

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Bruce Feldman’s Week 10 college football picks

“The Wolverines, fueled by the best defense in the Big Ten, keep gaining momentum while Penn State has been scuffling, with its last four games all being decided by six points or fewer. I’ll go with the home team and the better defense. Michigan 31, Penn State 23”

Tom Layberger, Forbes: ‘Very Strong Résumé' Has Michigan Largely In Control Of College Football Playoff Fate



“Michigan has and will have defeated more quality opponents. Yet, given the Crimson Tide’s tremendous run under Nick Saban, one can’t help but think there would be some resistance to excluding them.

As far as this week is concerned, if Alabama hands LSU its second loss and Michigan does its part by defeating visiting and No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, then it is hard to imagine the Wolverines not advancing into the top four come next Tuesday night.

Of course, there is a full month of action ahead. The remaining four weeks of the regular season and conference championship games mean there will be plenty of moving parts to be settled.

For now, following the initial CFP rankings, it is clear the committee really likes the Wolverines.

Said committee chair Rob Mullens: ‘Michigan has a very strong resume. Their only loss is to No. 4 ranked team on the road in the first game of the year. Five wins against teams with a winning record, strong road wins, Michigan State, at Northwestern. Great on defense. Michigan is a very good team.’”

Dan Murphy, ESPN: Karan Higdon stayed, and Michigan's running game took off

“Karan Higdon does not often go backward.

The senior captain has emerged as the undisputed top back for a resurgent rushing game in Ann Arbor. With six consecutive 100-yard rushing performances, Higdon and the offensive line clearing the way for him have plowed a clear path to playoff contention as the No. 5 Wolverines (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) enter November as committed to the running game as they have been in Jim Harbaugh's four seasons as head coach.

The broader image that emerged from his interview this past summer -- one that has persisted through the first two months of the season -- was a picture of confidence. Those closest to Higdon describe him as goal-oriented, someone who has been unwaveringly sure about his goals since an earlier age than most.

Higdon graduated from Michigan in April, at the end of his third year on campus -- just as he planned before signing his letter of intent to come to Ann Arbor. He spent the summer working as an intern for a company that helps pro football players transition to new careers after sports, and in his free time he continued building two different youth-mentoring programs he started himself. He used his brief break from football during the Wolverines' open weekend this past week to spend time with his family, including the 3-year-old daughter who keeps him focused on careers after football.

Now well on his way to becoming the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2011, Higdon is still not much of a fan of looking backward. He said he hasn't thought much about what life might have looked like this fall if he had escaped one more tackle or made one different cut a year earlier. He's tried to keep his focus on his two main goals this season: reaching 1,000 yards and winning a championship.

‘I never second-guessed myself," Higdon said. "I made the decision, and it's up to me to make it the right decision.’

So far, so good on that front. Reaching the first of those goals this weekend against the Nittany Lions would go a long way toward putting him and his teammates in position to reach the second.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Michigan defense's test against Penn State has Big Ten, Playoff implications

“It's here we'll find out if Michigan has a defense capable of winning a Big Ten championship. Like past seasons — 1997, 2006 and 2016 come to mind — beating Penn State serves as the litmus test to determine whether the Wolverines are ready for larger conversations. Not that Brown would ever look that far.

So forget about Ohio State, the Big Ten championship or Michigan’s No. 5 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. Brown prefers to keep the focus on Penn State, and with good reason.

Those numbers tell a story, too. The Nittany Lions racked up 506 total yards on 8.3 yards per play — the most on the Wolverines since Brown took over as defensive coordinator in 2016. Michigan has allowed the combination of more than 300 total yards and 5.0 yards per play in just seven games since Brown arrived. They are 2-5 in those games.

Brown mentioned the defense had bad first quarters against Notre Dame in the opener and Northwestern this year, not to mention a rough third quarter against SMU. The Wolverines gave up 30 points in those three quarters of play, but have allowed just 85 points in the other 29 quarters the rest of the season.”

Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football coaching staff's two different, effective approaches

“In college football, the challenge of creating balance between having a focused set of tools to fix problems and a large box filled with answers for all issues is critical. Sometimes coaches overestimate what their players can handle. Other times, they underestimate and leave their guys hanging without enough in the bag.

At Michigan football right now, the size of the toolbox is just right.

It's a tale of two sides for Michigan at the moment. But Harbaugh's coaching staff, from all corners, has been at the top of its game since a season-opening loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 1 by striking a proper balance for what works best for each component.

Defensively, Brown's kicked himself for 12 months because he took his team into a Penn State game last October with a limited toolbox. His group was too young, he thought. Not ready for more information. After watching Penn State rack up 506 yards and 42 points, Brown realized he'd undersold his group. They were more mature than he gave them credit for.

So during the first few weeks of this season, he went for the jumbo toolbox. He added more pressures. More coverages. More everything. Maybe more than he's ever done before. And his defense, ranked No. 1 nationally, has responded.

Offensively, this all works in reverse. A year ago, U-M put too much on a young team's plate too early and ultimately fried itself before the middle of the season. Harbaugh, working with a retooled offensive staff, has went with the methodical build in 2018 and it has worked very well.

Not too much too quickly, but a steady amount of growth. Each week a new wrinkle gets added. A new tool is delivered. Which allows for the offense to adjust and correct its own path in real-time during a game so much better than it was able to a year ago.”