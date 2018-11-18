John Borton, The Wolverine.com: Wolverine Watch: It's All On The Line For Jim Harbaugh's Crew

“Michigan stands right where it wants to be — 10-1, The Game dead ahead, the pathway to the Big Ten title contest and the playoffs wide open.

It just wasn’t supposed to be this tough to get there.

Indiana? Indiana? As Sean Connery once famously declared, “We named the dog Indiana!”

Now, let’s be clear. The Hoosiers have given Michigan fits over the past few seasons, with their hurry-up offense, their big-play components and their utter lack of recognition regarding their place in this series.

They’ve taken the Wolverines to overtime and double overtime in recent years. They’ve proven tougher to eradicate than their running backs coach (Mike Hart) from a Michigan State list of all-time most-hated Wolverines. Ultimately, though, they’ve proved compliant.

Game after game, since 1987, it’s always the same. Michigan wins, Indiana loses, and the sun rises in the east the following morning.

This time around, Indiana proved its plucky self, but with a nasty MSU-like edge. That hurt the Wolverines in more ways than one.

Not only did the Hoosiers lead at halftime, in a game the Wolverines eventually won, 31-20. They left U-M players all over the field, from those with minor nicks to a truly scary moment — sixth-year senior Berkley Edwards lying motionless on the Michigan Stadium turf for way, way too long.

Relief flooded in later — long after they’d strapped him on a backboard, put him on a cart and driven him up the stadium tunnel. It was only a significant concussion. More relief followed, when head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that X-rays on fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich — who himself lay crumpled on the field at one point — were negative.

Harbaugh wouldn’t identify a body part involved, or whether Winovich might be available to participate in the biggest stop thus far on the Revenge Tour. But it’s not as bad as it looked, or as bad as some early reports indicated.

Bullets dodged. Indiana dumped. Wounded Wolverines not devastatingly injured.

Given those essentials, head coach Jim Harbaugh declared onward to a championship game he’s been looking to win since the day he arrived in Ann Arbor.”

Chris Balas, The Wolverine.com: Michigan 31, Indiana 20: Notes, Quotes & Observations

“To those who need all wins to look pretty, Saturday’s 31-20 Michigan win over Indiana was about as pleasant as a colonoscopy in a cold doctor’s office.

It didn’t help that it was former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, a guy many Michigan fans loved to hate, who was coordinating an Indiana offense that ran for 190 yards led by running back Stevie Scott’s 139.

IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey, too, was putting balls on the money against U-M’s man coverage with throws he hadn’t made all year, allowing the Hoosiers to stun Don Brown and his defense to the tune of 17 first half points and 249 yards at the half.

For the fourth year in a row, the Hoosiers played Hulk Hogan’s Thunderlips to Rocky Balboa. They didn’t get the memo that this was just supposed to be a friendly tune-up — an exhibition of sorts — before the main event next week in Columbus, a game with the a Big Ten title game appearance on the line.

U-M has already clinched a share of its first Big Ten East Division championship, but because of almost the exact same circumstances as two years ago. the winner next week will represent the East champion in Indianapolis. In 2016. the Wolverines beat the Hoosiers by 10 on a snowy afternoon while OSU withstood a late two-point conversion attempt (like they did Saturday in a 52-51 win at Maryland) to beat a bad Michigan State team.

‘We knew what kind of game this was going to be; the kind of game it always is when we play Indiana,’ head coach Jim Harbaugh said ‘They do a great job, and we’ve had close games with them every time we played them — two overtime games, one 10 point and one 11 point game. I thought they did a heck of a job. Mike DeBord did a really good job today. His plan was really good.’”

Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic: An unlikely hero, scary injures and a needed outcome for Michigan vs. Indiana

“Because on a cold November night in Ann Arbor, Indiana did not bow down. Michigan (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) did not dominate. This game got turned on its head when suddenly Michigan could not score in the red zone, when Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey looked more like Peyton Manning (except way faster), when an umpire dropped the ball as he was trying to set it, then an Indiana player kicked it, then the clock ran out before Michigan — having burned its last timeout — could spike the ball and line up for a field goal before halftime. (Did Jim Harbaugh get an explanation for that last one? ‘Not a great one,’ he said.)

The good news, for Michigan, is the final score. The No. 4 Wolverines beat the Hoosiers 25-17. They got the outcome they needed, just more messy and less linear than they would have liked.”

Dan Murphy, ESPN: Most important takeaway for each Top 25 team

“’Efficient’ is the word Michigan's players liked to use most often when describing their rise on offense during the past few weeks. The Wolverines didn't live up to that description in a game in which 507 yards of offense netted 31 points thanks to coming up short of the end zone on seven of their eight red zone trips against the Hoosiers. Nevertheless, Michigan won its 10th straight game and managed to push its way past the last obstacle between it and a rivalry showdown in Columbus with a trip to the Big Ten championship game up for grabs. The Wolverines remain in good position to reach the College Football Playoff if they can get past the Buckeyes and then West Division champ Northwestern in Indianapolis. However, the inefficiency on offense, the loss of defensive standout Chase Winovich to injury (his status moving forward was unclear Saturday night) and Indiana's ability to steadily gain yards will provide plenty of fodder for an anxiety-filled Thanksgiving week for Michigan faithful.”

Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press: Finally, Michigan football can turn attention to Ohio State

“At some point you just wanted it to be over. That’ll happen when a game lasts nearly 4 hours and players start dropping with injuries and everyone in the stadium is thinking about next Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

That’s where Michigan football's regular season ends. But where the rest of the season starts for your Wolverines.

Win there, and it’s on to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game.

Win there? And it’s likely on to the College Football Playoff.

It’s all out there now. No more worrying about Michigan State or Penn State or Rutgers or Indiana. Thank the Hoosiers for a nice little test Saturday — U-M won, 31-20 — and wave goodbye.

Then say hello to the Buckeyes. Because it’s about time the Wolverines beat them.

The game — THE GAME! — might not hold the same national buzz because of the Buckeye’s uneven play and oddly zoned-out coach — hello, Urban Meyer? — but this is still Michigan-Ohio State, with everything at stake, especially for the Wolverines.

It’s here. It’s about time.”

Sean Mintert, Indiana Daily Student: Three takeaways from IU football’s loss to No. 4 Michigan

“In games against the Big Ten’s best teams this season, IU had a lot of trouble running the football. Against Ohio State and Michigan State, two of the best defenses in the conference, the Hoosiers were ineffective on the ground and the offense struggled as a result. That wasn’t the case against Michigan, as the combination of Scott and sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey repeatedly gashed the Michigan defense.

‘It definitely started with the offensive line up front,’ Scott said. “They were very aggressive from the beginning, and that’s why I love running behind those guys.’

The pair ran for a combined 190 yards, the second-most Michigan’s defense had allowed all season. Scott’s fast start allowed IU to attempt to open up the passing game and push the ball downfield, as Ramsey completed four passes of 20 or more yards. IU’s 195 passing yards were also the second-most given up by the Wolverines this year, and it was the running game that opened the door to make it possible.

When a game is decided by one or two possessions, it’s the little things that make a difference. A missed block or a blown assignment can be the difference between coming away victorious and wondering what might have been. In IU’s case, those little things were penalties.

In particular, an unnecessary roughness call against junior offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak and a targeting penalty against freshman linebacker Cam Jones cost IU valuable field position and momentum in a game where it couldn’t afford to lose either.

Stepaniak’s penalty came in the third quarter, just after Stevie Scott burst through the middle of Michigan’s defense and picked up 19 yards, placing IU deep in Michigan’s territory. The infraction pushed the Hoosiers back near midfield and, following a sack from Wolverine defensive lineman Rashan Gary, the Hoosiers found themselves well outside field goal range.

‘I didn’t think it was a cheap shot, I just thought he was being physical,” IU Coach Tom Allen said of Stepaniak’s late hit. “We teach our guys to play to the whistle. We want our guys to be tough suckers when they play this game, but it was a little late apparently.’”



