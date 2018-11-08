A look around the Internet and what people are saying ahead of Michigan's game against Rutgers.

Spencer Hall, SBNation.com: 6 college football teams nobody really wants to play right now

“The 127 Hours of teams. Play Michigan, and they’re going to take a limb and immobilize you. Not in a super flashy way, no, but brutally enough to let you know: you live out here now, and you’re not going anywhere.

Ultimately, to get away, your team will have to cut its arm off with a pocket knife. Only Notre Dame brought one this year, but fortunately, Brian Kelly regrows limbs like a starfish.”

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Kiper & McShay: Meet the challengers to Nick Bosa, Ed Oliver

“Michigan's Rashan Gary, who's already 283 pounds and could play inside or outside, combines size, athleticism, strength and burst. Great instincts and some versatility. He has dealt with a shoulder injury this season, but he returned versus Penn State, and it shouldn't cause him to slide much.”

Rivers McCown, The Athletic: Advanced stats suggest Oklahoma is most undervalued team in College Football Playoff picture

For​ the​ most part,​ the​ Fremeau​ Efficiency Index (FEI)​ ratings​ agree with the general​ College​ Football Playoff​​ consensus that has settled in, barring upsets:

Michigan is in if it wins out … unless it’s on the line with a one-loss Alabama.

48 percent chance to make the Playoff (+11.7 percent from last week), 59.1 percent win out (+30.5 percent from last week)

Defense and special teams. The Wolverines are third in FEI defense, fourth in FEI special teams, and have a top-20 offense. The only teams that have limited their offense have been Notre Dame and Michigan State. Though the Wolverines’ percentage chances to make the Playoff didn’t jump quite as much as Alabama’s did this week, I’d argue nobody had more go right for them in Week 10. They trounced Penn State in a game that had been projected to be pretty close, and then Ohio State went and looked so bad against Nebraska that FEI is ready to declare the Wolverines almost a three-quarters favorite in Columbus.

Ultimately, Michigan’s fate is still tied to the SEC Championship. But if it happens to have its only loss come on the road to an undefeated Notre Dame squad, that’s something the Playoff committee probably will weigh heavily in the Wolverines’ favor against most other teams with a loss.

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: What’s wrong with U-M’s field goal unit?

“The Michigan football team has very few weaknesses right now. The Wolverines (8-1, 6-0) are clicking on both sides of the ball, and came in at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

But one area of frustration, says special teams coordinator Chris Partridge, is the team's field-goal unit.

Junior kicker Quinn Nordin has made just four of his last seven attempts and is now 11-of-16 on the year (68.8 percent).

In this past week's 42-7 win over Penn State, the Nittany Lions blocked a 50-yard attempt and returned it for a touchdown that was negated by penalties.

‘There's a concern about that whole unit,’ Partridge said Wednesday afternoon. ‘It's a frustrating unit. We dropped the snap (against Notre Dame), and now our left end decided not to block on the one last week. That's a whole unit deal. Quinn starts it, he's the head of it, but that is a concern for sure.’"

John Newman, Ashbury Park Press: Rutgers football: How scary good is Michigan defense? Rutgers to find out



“The question to Rutgers offensive coordinator John McNulty on Monday afternoon focused on Michigan's defense, which, under Don Brown, has morphed into the nation's best.

Only a few words into the question, McNulty started laughing. Before the question was over, still smiling, McNulty made it clear what the Scarlet Knights will be up against when the fourth-ranked Wolverines visit HighPoint.com Stadium (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

‘They can play on Sundays,’ McNulty said, tongue-in-cheek

McNulty might have been joking, but only a little. At a minimum, junior defensive end Rashan Gary, a former Paramus Catholic star, and senior defensive end Chase Winovich are projected first-round picks in next spring's NFL Draft, which helps lead us to the main point.

This Michigan defense, especially up front, is elite. In nine games, four opponents have been held to 10 points or less. No team has scored more than the 24 Notre Dame did in handing Michigan its only loss, 24-17, way back on Sept. 1.

The fact U-M ranks first nationally in total defense (216.2 yards per game), rushing defense (71.7 yards per game), and pass efficiency defense (90.17) make this, on paper, Rutgers' toughest take to date. Forget the fact that Michigan is holding its opponents to 13.6 points per contest, good for fifth nationally.

‘They make you execute, they make you play hard, they make you give your maximum effort on every play and you may get nothing in the end for it because they'll knock you back,’ McNulty said. ‘I give them a lot of credit because they have a lot of high-rated players, or whatever it might be, and sometimes their effort is up and down.

‘These guys, there's 11 guys on every play playing their best. That's the biggest test I think at the bigger places. Guys sometimes worry about injuries and their career and, 'Oh, where am I going to get drafted? What's my role?' However they're doing it, they're playing at a tremendous level. It's going to be the biggest challenge I've had.’”



