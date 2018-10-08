Five Wolverine players met with the media this afternoon in Ann Arbor — here were the biggest things we picked up from them:

Michigan will welcome Wisconsin to The Big House this weekend for a primetime showdown under the lights, with ESPN’s College GameDay in attendance.

Wolverine fans have been looking forward to this game ever since the team lost to Notre Dame in the season opener, as it will be another great opportunity for Michigan to prove itself and solidify its status as one of the top Big Ten title contenders.

“We’ve known this would be a big game since the beginning of the year,” junior left guard Ben Bredeson admitted today. “They’re always good, and so are we. GameDay coming in doesn’t really affect us, but it definitely gets the fans going a bit more.”

Junior tight end Sean McKeon echoed Bredeson’s sentiment, encouraging fans to show up and be rowdy on Saturday night.

“It’ll be a different atmosphere at night,” he confirmed. “We hope the fans show up and are as excited as ever.”

“You can feel it around the building,” redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry added on. “Everyone is excited. My family is actually coming in too, so I’m personally pretty excited about that.”