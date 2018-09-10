Michigan did not look sharp in its 24-17 loss to Notre Dame in the season opener, and some questioned how they would respond this weekend against Western Michigan.

U-M shut the doubters up quickly, grabbing a 49-3 victory in a game that probably wasn't even as close as the score would indicate.

The players at Schembechler Hall this afternoon insisted they don't even listen to any of the outside noise, and are as locked in as ever.

“Coming out and performing the way we did was definitely a confidence boost," Glasgow admitted. "It’s also important to remember the sting of the Notre Dame loss. We still have that urge to keep performing better and improving.

"A good thing we do is block out the outside noise. We’re a team, and we don't let what people say about us affect us. We need that kind of tunnel vision when we head into a game. We need to attack every single game with extreme focus, and we do.”

Junior running back Tru Wilson echoed Glasgow's sentiment, and even took it a step further.

"We don’t take any opponent lightly, and treat every game like it’s a rivalry or like it’s the national championship," he explained. "None of us want to come out slow.

"Bouncing back the way we did is such a morale boost, especially for the offense."

Even more specifically, it's a morale boost for the offensive line.

They helped pave the way for a Michigan rushing attack that piled up 308 yards on the ground, and looked much better than the previous week against the Irish.

Redshirt sophomore center Stephen Spanellis didn't start the game, but saw significant action in the second half when the game was already well in hand.

“We block out the noise, because most people don’t understand what offensive line play entails," Spanellis said bluntly. "A casual fan might perceive something as a bad play, but might not know what our actual assignments are.

"We laugh at it. One of my least favorite things is people who take themselves too seriously on social media, so I just try to make everyone laugh when I'm on there."