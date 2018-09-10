Here's a look at where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories following its 49-3 blowout of Western Michigan this weekend.

• Michigan's punting unit has been one of the best in the country this season, thanks to redshirt sophomore Will Hart. His 50.1 yards per boot have made U-M the third-best statistical punting team in the nation, trailing only Georgia State (55) and Texas A&M (54.2).

• The Wolverines are among college football's best in two crucial defensive categories — yards allowed per game (14th) and passing yards surrendered per game (12th). The team finished third and first, respectively, in those two areas last year.

• For as good as the defense has been this year, though, it is once again struggling to create turnovers. They have only forced two (interceptions by fifth-year senior cornerback Brandon Watson and fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush), which pits them 85th in the country. It was actually an issue for them last year as well, as they only forced 17 all year (which placed them 81st nationally).

• After not committing a turnover against WMU on Saturday, Michigan now ranks a respectable 34th nationally in turnovers lost on the year (two). This is a major improvement from last season when they committed 21 (86th in the country).