Junior quarterback Shea Patterson’s decision to return to Michigan for his senior season was a personal one.

In his first season with the Wolverines, he played all 12 games for the first time in his career and began to feel at home in Ann Arbor.

“This is my first full season of college football,” Patterson said. “My freshman year, they pulled the redshirt and I finished the last three games. Got hurt the fifth game of the season last year. I think a big reason is the brotherhood and the players and this University I am apart of right now. Getting to play the full season with the team like this, it’s just getting taste of it.

“We wanted to end in a better way this year and we have higher expectations. Obviously leaving with that bad taste in my mouth in Columbus was a big reason why I came back and that might have been the biggest reason.”

Patterson said it was about a week after the Ohio State that he made the decision to come back to Michigan for his senior season.

Although Patterson returned for his senior season, many Wolverines chose to forgo their final year of eligibility to head to the NFL. Junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior linebacker are both leaving Michigan early, and Patterson is now doing a little bit of recruiting to keep a few other players.

However, he knows every person’s decision is their own and is based on personal factors.

“Very tough, especially for a guy like Zach (Gentry) who can be successful right now at the NFL level,” Patterson said. “I enjoy playing with these guys so much. I just want them to make the best decision for themselves and whatever makes them happy.”

Gentry has been one of Patterson’s favorite targets this season.

“Zach’s going through a little decision making process that him and his family are discussing,” Patterson said. “All I can do is I can sit down and I am there to support him. If he feels like he’s ready, if not, I’d love to throw the ball to him one more year. I think that would be a lot of fun.”

Patterson’s pitch to his teammates about why they should come back is simple. He said he’s telling his teammates that they’re going to win a lot of games next season.

“I just believe in us,” Patterson said. “I believe in this team, I believe in the guys we’ve got coming back. Obviously losing Devin Bush is going to hurt. He’s a very special player. Rashan Gary was a weapon outside on the edge. Obviously Chase, but I think we have a lot of young guys that are going to come in who have gotten reps all year and have played in games that have produced.”

Patterson is back for his senior season and ready to keep getting better.

“I’m just excited to get another year under the same roof as you’d say,” Patterson said. “The same system, the same coaching staff, the same players. I’m really excited.”



