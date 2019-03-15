There was a familiar face on Michigan’s campus this afternoon, when former quarterback Wilton Speight returned from California to work out at U-M’s Pro Day inside Glick Fieldhouse.

Speight spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Michigan (and was the starter in 2016 and the first four games of 2017 before getting injured), but transferred to UCLA to spend his fifth-year senior season in 2018.

He explained why he decided to come back to Ann Arbor today, and how much fun he’s had reconnecting with old friends since he’s been back.

“It all started when [receiver] Grant [Perry] and [tight end Zach] Gentry asked me what my plans were for Pro Day a few months ago, because they didn’t have anyone to throw to them,” he recalled.

“I then texted Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and he responded immediately saying it was a great idea. If I hadn’t contacted him, he probably would have just thrown to the guys himself today.

“I also got in touch with [Director of Player Personnel] Sean Magee and he was pretty fired up about it — it was really a no-brainer.

“I wound up getting in Monday night and wanted to get used to the time change. I checked out my old college place, and on Tuesday showed the script to the guys who I’d be throwing to. It’s just been a great week and I’ve loved seeing all the guys again.”

Speight took part in the workout drills this morning at Glick, and admitted he was happy with the results he posted.

“I ran a lot faster than people were expecting,” he exclaimed with a laugh. “A few scouts were saying afterward they were pleasantly surprised.

“I didn’t train for the 40, but knew I’d run a good time if my body was in shape. I recorded a time I probably wasn’t going to beat again, so I took off the cleats at that point and was happy to let it stand.

“A guy from the Titans said I ran a 4.79, while others were saying it was more like 4.83 or 4.84. Either way, I will probably never run 40 yards again in my life.

“Running that time shows I’m not just a big white mule who sits in the pocket — I proved that by running Chip Kelly’s offense at UCLA as well. The tape showed it in 2016 too when I was 25 pounds heavier.”

Speight explained that conquering offenses at two separate major colleges should only help him come NFL draft time.

He admitted he’s not the best athlete in the world, but beat the odds at Michigan by simply becoming the starting quarterback in the first place.

“I realize making it to the NFL will be an uphill battle, because I’m not a talked-about prospect,” he rationalized.

“There will be teams who do their research on me though, and realize that I’ve started at two major programs, and showcased my skills in two very different offenses.

“I was expected to hold a clipboard when I first came to Michigan, but won that uphill battle and then won the battle at UCLA. I only look at this as another hill to climb.”