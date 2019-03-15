Speight Talks Gattis, New Offense & 'Handcuffs Coming Off' Of Patterson
There was a familiar face on Michigan’s campus this afternoon, when former quarterback Wilton Speight returned from California to work out at U-M’s Pro Day inside Glick Fieldhouse.
Speight spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Michigan (and was the starter in 2016 and the first four games of 2017 before getting injured), but transferred to UCLA to spend his fifth-year senior season in 2018.
He explained why he decided to come back to Ann Arbor today, and how much fun he’s had reconnecting with old friends since he’s been back.
“It all started when [receiver] Grant [Perry] and [tight end Zach] Gentry asked me what my plans were for Pro Day a few months ago, because they didn’t have anyone to throw to them,” he recalled.
“I then texted Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and he responded immediately saying it was a great idea. If I hadn’t contacted him, he probably would have just thrown to the guys himself today.
“I also got in touch with [Director of Player Personnel] Sean Magee and he was pretty fired up about it — it was really a no-brainer.
“I wound up getting in Monday night and wanted to get used to the time change. I checked out my old college place, and on Tuesday showed the script to the guys who I’d be throwing to. It’s just been a great week and I’ve loved seeing all the guys again.”
Speight took part in the workout drills this morning at Glick, and admitted he was happy with the results he posted.
“I ran a lot faster than people were expecting,” he exclaimed with a laugh. “A few scouts were saying afterward they were pleasantly surprised.
“I didn’t train for the 40, but knew I’d run a good time if my body was in shape. I recorded a time I probably wasn’t going to beat again, so I took off the cleats at that point and was happy to let it stand.
“A guy from the Titans said I ran a 4.79, while others were saying it was more like 4.83 or 4.84. Either way, I will probably never run 40 yards again in my life.
“Running that time shows I’m not just a big white mule who sits in the pocket — I proved that by running Chip Kelly’s offense at UCLA as well. The tape showed it in 2016 too when I was 25 pounds heavier.”
Speight explained that conquering offenses at two separate major colleges should only help him come NFL draft time.
He admitted he’s not the best athlete in the world, but beat the odds at Michigan by simply becoming the starting quarterback in the first place.
“I realize making it to the NFL will be an uphill battle, because I’m not a talked-about prospect,” he rationalized.
“There will be teams who do their research on me though, and realize that I’ve started at two major programs, and showcased my skills in two very different offenses.
“I was expected to hold a clipboard when I first came to Michigan, but won that uphill battle and then won the battle at UCLA. I only look at this as another hill to climb.”
Passing game coordinator Jedd Fisch served as Speight’s mentor in 2016 when the Wolverine offense averaged 40.3 points per game (11th best nationally), but departed after the campaign ended.
Pep Hamilton was then brought in as his successor, but the U-M offense regressed to just 25.2 points per game in 2017, which was 91st nationally.
The scoring numbers got better this past year with junior quarterback Shea Patterson at the helm (35.2 points per game, 21st in the country), but were still not at the level many thought they should have been.
Speight gave his take on the matter, including what all transpired after Fisch left, and what he is now hearing about the Michigan offense under new coordinator Josh Gattis.
“I thought Shea did exactly what he was asked to do,” Speight said. “I’m sure Michigan Nation is excited for the handcuffs to come off, though, and for him to rip it around the field.
“I remember that same scenario happening after Jedd left — it was like, ‘I feel like I can do a little more.’ It wasn’t exactly a secret, and everyone knew it. I was the same guy in both 2016 and 2017, but it was obviously a little bit different.
“Harbaugh made the right moves though, and I’ve now been seeing the hashtag ‘speed in space’ on Twitter — I actually think Michigan’s offense is moving in that direction with Coach Gattis. That’s going to be so entertaining and I can’t wait to watch it.
“I think Michigan could run any offense they wanted to when considering the way they recruit here, as long as they call the right plays and let the quarterbacks rip it. From what I’ve read and heard this past week, that’s the plan.”
