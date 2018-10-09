When Wisconsin comes to town Saturday, the Badgers will likely be without a lot of key defensive players.

In recent weeks, Wisconsin’s defense has suffered numerous injuries that will test the depth of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s team. Even though the Badgers are 15-1 in road games under Chryst, that number might be in jeopardy due to the amount of injuries Wisconsin has.

Michigan’s junior quarterback Shea Patterson will likely face a depleted Badger secondary Saturday.

In Chryst’s weekly press conference, he said cornerbacks Travian Blaylock (right leg), Deron Harrell (upper body), and Caeser Williams (left leg) were all questionable for the Michigan game. Blaylock and Williams did not play against Nebraska.

“Our whole approach is, 'How do you help them grow and how do you help them come together?' " Chryst said. "It takes individuals to be at their best for the unit to be at its best. And everyone is at a different point in their career."

Another key contributor for Wisconsin will be out for the first half against Michigan. Starting safety Scott Nelson will have to sit out the first half of the game due his targeting ejection in the second half against Nebraska.

Backup sophomore safety Eric Burrell will start in Nelson's place.

"That certainly affects us defensively," Chryst said.

Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilt exited the Nebraska game with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for the Michigan Game. Wisconsin outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (right leg) is also questionable, but he played more against the Cornhuskers after being on the field for only a handful of snaps against Iowa.

Two other key players are injured but are likely to play against Michigan. Chryst said safety D’Cota Dixon (right leg) and Faion Hicks (right thumb) are expected to play against Michigan, but may not be fully healthy.

Wisconsin’s defense is severely beaten up heading up into the Michigan game. This comes right as Michigan has begun to find its identity on offense.

“(Michigan has) a really good offensive line, the quarterback can extend and make plays,” Chryst said. “That’s not an easy task but that’s certainly something, if we can get that going and create some pressure, not necessarily even sacks but just making the quarterback uncomfortable.”